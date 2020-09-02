DIESEL X GR8 - FINAL ASSETS

DIESEL x GR8

Breganze (Italy). August, 2020. DIESEL is proud to introduce a new collaboration with GR8, the world-renowned cutting-edge destination for contemporary fashion and streetwear concept store in Harajuku, Tokyo, Japan. The partnership will link DIESEL with eight of the most forward-thinking Japanese and international designers and artists in unique and limited-edition capsule collections, representing the creative force and idea from each one of them, in powerful graphics and prints applied into Diesel apparel, all curated by GR8’s owner, Kubo.

The idea for this collaboration began when DIESEL founder Renzo Rosso, in one of his frequent visits to Japan, attended a party in Tokyo where he met Kubo, who also serves as GR8’s head buyer. The two hit it off, discussing the uniqueness of Tokyo’s creative circles and the eccentric vibrance of its social scene. From the singular brands and products stocked at GR8 to niche and under-the-radar regional fashion labels they’d both been impressed by, the two had much to talk about.

“At this party,” says Kubo, “I was inspired by the gathering of artists and designers. There was this strong connection. It was like a ‘grown up playground.’ Renzo and I have spoken about this inkling idea for over a year, and now, this capsule collection is created with DIESEL’s love, spirit and power.”

“I have always been drawn to Tokyo and this will never change, even though the city is always changing. This new initiative between DIESEL and GR8, and Kubo’s network, shows a very modern and innovative way to ‘collaborate,’ which is a word that is now ubiquitous in fashion. When you collaborate on a niche scale, it makes the product much more rare,” says Renzo Rosso.

The overall capsules are based on DIESEL denim, jackets, sweats, and t-shirts. All are approached from a unisex perspective. Each of the eight designers and artists have given these pieces their own unique expression. The aesthetics range widely: photography, illustration, calligraphy and typography are all implemented.

A total of 36 items will be on offer, combining to create a pop-playful, highly varied mix. The visual catchiness ultimately recalls Kubo’s original idea of a “playground” executed in an impactful pop-up concept design.

These eight special capsules were created as a trifecta collaboration between DIESEL, GR8 and each respective creative party. On Friday, September 4th, 2020, the DIESEL x GR8 collaboration will be launched and available only at major Japanese DIESEL stores and www.diesel.co.jp, at GR8 Harajuku store and online.

About GR8

GR8 is a multi-brand boutique located in Harajuku, Tokyo, Japan. It stocks both popular labels and up-and-coming designers from around the world, and it retains a broad, international creative network. GR8 aims to provide its clients with a unique experience, especially by selling rare or one-of-a-kind pieces garnered from Kubo’s relationships in the fields of fashion and design. GR8 appeals to fashion-conscious customers and passersby alike; the store is always presented with an original and evolving aesthetic.

About the Collaboration’s Participating Brands and Artists

#FR2

#FR2 was founded in 2014. In addition to producing and selling photography, the brand has recently expanded its outlook by introducing clothing and accessories based on the concept of “the cameraman’s wardrobe.” For DIESEL, products were created by mixing elements from both brands under a premise of “DANGER” to create a bold and powerful message. Typography and graphics underscore this thought; the result is a disruptive, graphic capsule.

CALI x YUTA HOSOKAWA

This component of DIESEL’s collaboration with GR8 was made by the Los Angeles-based artist Cali Thornhill DeWitt and the upcycling-focused designer Yuta Hosokawa (of the brand READYMADE). They researched DIESEL’s history, and brought together a mixture of strong graphics, old English fonts and flame patterns.

D.TT.K.

The designer DETTO K founded D.TT.K. in 2012. The brand, defined by the word “retrofuture,” is a hybridized, high-end clothing line that blends sport, fashion, and streetwear. It has attracted attention worldwide. For DIESEL, three items are introduced. They include a “geometric gradation” graphic that has been repurposed from an early DIESEL print.

JUN INAGAWA

Jun Inagawa is a cutting-edge artist who has worked with several fashion brands, including Paradise and VLONE. He retains a unique world-view—and he loves animation-based art and creativity. Inagawa has worked with DIESEL in the past, too. For this collaboration—similar to his first partnership with the company—Inagawa lends his sharp eye for animated illustrations and a representation of Japanese culture to his products.

KOJI UEDA c/o KOSUKE KAWAMURA

A joint project between the Tokyo-based photographer and filmmaker Koji Ueda and the popular graphic designer Kosuke Kawamura, this portion of the collaboration is based on the concept of “conscious unconsciousness.” The products here are a collage of Ueda and Kawamura’s aesthetics, using imagery form a photography technique in which the shutter is unconsciously “cut.”

NEGLECT ADULT PATiENTS

This brand was established in 2018 by Junnosuke Watanabe, a director and producer. The theme of the company is: “regret that I became an adult when I couldn’t grow up.” NEGLECT ADULT PATiENTS is popular for its dynamic clothing, which is graphic-heavy and highly noticeable. Watanabe loves collaborating. “In this production, we both value and want to reform the DIESEL image,” he says.

REVOLVER

Revolver was established in 1998. It was a driving force behind the “Ura-Harajuku” (Harajuku Back Street) movement. It shuttered in 2014 but was revived in 2020—with a new concept, aimed at channeling music and art in its clothing. The designers are now KIRI and DETTO K. For DIESEL and GR8, they have created a colorful, classical and “poisonous” collection.

ROGIC

Rogic was founded by MAO in 2018. She is a trailblazer in Tokyo’s fashion scene. In this collaboration, Mao says she “used a lot of bright colors and patterns to express DIESEL’s pop and GR8’s avant-gardism, centered on a paisley motif, which is one of ROGIC’s most prominent patterns.”