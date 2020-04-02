FILIPPA K LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN FOR CORE COLLECTIONOF PERMANENT PIECES

As a brand whose mission is mindful consumption, the longevity of Filippa K products plays an important role in achieving this mission. Their Core collection is a permanent range of pieces that are always available and never on sale. An upcoming April campaign will highlight the reasons why they have a Core collection, and what makes a garment part of this category – a building block of the wardrobe.

Highlighting Core pieces from the Woman, Man, and Soft Sport areas of the brand, Filippa K is encouraging their customer to slow down in a world of fast fashion. Core pieces are designed to work in one’s wardrobe every season year after year, in timeless colours and silhouettes as well as comfortable fits. These pieces can layer, mix, and match with the rest of one’s closet.

For the visual communication of this message, Angelina Bergenwall photographed Blake Jordan and Camilla Deterre, with creative direction led by Elin Hagstrom. Hair and makeup was done by Marina Andersson.