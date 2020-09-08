FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: adidas Originals and deadHYPE Celebrate Berlin with the ZX 8000 BW Silhouette

Herzogenaurach, September, 2020 - For the next instalment of the A-ZX series, adidas Originals has partnered with the Berlin-based Creative Collective oppose to studio and agency, deadHYPE, for a special riff on the ZX 8000 silhouette. Inspired by another Berlin favourite, the archival BW Army, this collaborative take on the iconic ZX 8000 sneaker is full of local details.

So what does it look like? Built with the city of Berlin in mind, the ZX 8000 BW deadHYPE sneaker brings aesthetic details from the BW Army silhouette to the ZX franchise. The carefully considered shoe features a heavy gauge canvas upper with buttery nubuck overlays, as well as a solid band where the silhouette’s 3-stripes would normally be. Meanwhile, serving as a subtle ode to Berlin’s unique culture, the shoe’s tonal lavender colorway represents the crucial importance of striking a balance between “work” and “play”. The sneaker then comes replete with 3 pairs of co-branded waxy laces and complimentary co-branded sock liners.

Where can you get it? The adidas Originals and deadHYPE ZX 8000 BW sneaker launches globally on September 18th, and is available through adidas.com/A-ZX and select retailers.