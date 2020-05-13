Genderless Brand BOBBLEHAUS Debuts With Elevated, Sustainable Streetwear Line

May 8, 2020 – Founded by Chinese-American Co-Founders Ophelia Chen (CEO) and Abi Lierheimer (Creative Director), BOBBLEHAUS is a New York-designed, Shanghai-produced genderless brand, dedicated to expressing our inner absurdities through elevated, sustainable streetwear launching May 15, 2020.

Through a combination of their heritage with suiting and streetwear, menswear and womenswear, BOBBLEHAUS encourages the world to see the beauty in its opposites, creating a space for unity. From multicultural to multisensory, BOBBLEHAUS S ’s mission is to build the community the founder’s craved for at a younger age, and still crave now.

Launching with three categories of product offering, BOBBLEHAUS is an extension of the genderless offering that we so commonly see fluidly throughout women and mens offering now a day.

“There is something about genderless wear that resenate with both of us, says Co-Founder Ophelia Chen.” “In the merchandise world that I have worked in, it’s key to a women’s wardrobe that you need a perfect men’s coat and men’s shirt, it’s something different from what womenswear brands are offering.”

Classified Absurdity Soft Masculinity Your New Comfort

Drawing inspiration from New York and Shanghai BOBBLEHAUS partners and collaborates with multidisciplinary design studios, musicians, artists and philanthropists to create a community-based experience rooted in the new generation’s spirit.

With BOBBLEHAUS journal, or BOBBLEBLOGS, BOBBLEHAUS employs young creatives from all over the world inviting them to share their experiences with multicultural identities from art, music, fashion, entertainment and people.

BOBBLEHAUS believes people are attracted to great design, regardless of the gender it’s categorized under and who should tell others how they wear it. BOBBLEHAUS also believes that there is something sexy about a guy wearing a woman’s shirt, as it is sexy for a woman to wear a man’s shirt. It doesn’t matter as long as it looks good and feels so comfortable. The answer is as simple as that.” - Ophelia Chen, Co-Founder

The collection pricing ranges from $88 to $288 from product offering in tees, suiting and sets.

Lookbook: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/h2oetm9a7b1pors/AACVMHbrUleNtkVS4VQT8yjPa?dl=0

For more information on BOBBLEHAUS, visit: https://bobblehaus.com/ ###

About BOBBLEHAUS