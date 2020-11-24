Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2020 presents Digital Showrooms

Through an approach that heralds collaborations, grassroots community impact and co-creation, Lagos Fashion Week has had a hand in Shaping Africa’s Fashion Future. A continent whose industry’s future is highly dependent on moving the conversation beyond creativity to adding value for the industry. This propels the Lagos Fashion Week platform to lead various initiatives such as SHF Trains, Fashion Focus Africa, Fashion Focus Fund, Fashion Business Series, Green Access and SHF Showrooms which all serve to address the needs of a growing industry, with focus on knowledge acquisition, skills and capacity development, job creation for the continent and access to market opportunities.

This season, Lagos Fashion Week has teamed up with 3 world-renowned fashion platforms to facilitate this unique buying experience: Le New Black, Moda Operandi and Tranoi. A selection of African designers have specially curated collections for this showcase with the intention of expanding their client base further.

Lagos Space Programme, BLOKE, Maxivie, Orange Culture, Nkwo and CLAN are currently showing on Tranoi until December 31st. Buyers will have the opportunity to interact with designers through digital means and purchase their collections. Other designers being featured include Lisa Folawiyo, IAMISIGO and Emmy Kasbit on Le New Black from Tuesday 24th November. BLOKE and Lisa Folawiyo will also feature on Moda Operandi alongside Christie Brown and Andrea Iyamah from November 17th to December 1st.

The Lagos Fashion week team is relentless in its support of designers, which is very important considering the year we have all had. COVID-19 brought along questions on the state of the fashion industry and coupled with civil unrests in Nigeria, small businesses have been negatively impacted by declining purchasing power, temporary closures as a result of compulsory lockdowns and most recently, looting of stores. From inception, our initiatives have focused on developing the industry through various avenues and we look forward to providing more avenues of support for our designers at such a critical time.

Lagos Fashion Week Presents help to establish connections between retail opportunities and innovative designers. They give buyers, influencers, an engaged global audience as well as key opinion leaders the opportunity to shop African designer collections. Our Tranoi and Le Néw Black participation is supported by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council.

Registration links are below:

Keynote https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3A6KCK0lQG-6IQ6Nh2pMyg

Shaping The Future of Fashion Education in Africa https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fe45robhSfe8qr26m7lKog

Sustainability and the Circular Economy https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mckDe4lEQaC77jjVROs_2g

Sharing Clothes and Saving the Planet https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lALrnPtLQue45Ea5MPikvA

For more information, kindly visit our website lagosfashionweek.com