In a year that the Graduate Fashion Foundation celebrates 30 years of Graduate Fashion Week, it announces a new London home & 2021 dates

Graduate Fashion Foundation is excited to announce Graduate Fashion Week the world’s largest showcase of BA Fashion talent, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year in 2021 and will take place from Saturday 12th – Friday 18th June 2021.

During this anniversary year, Graduate Fashion Week will move its event to a new home at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, London. Coal Drops Yard is London’s boldest shopping and dining district, home to a unique mix of emerging and established brands. The iconic location in the heart of the King’s Cross neighbourhood brings together heritage buildings, cobbled streets and the original ironwork of the Victorian coal drops with contemporary architecture from Heatherwick Studio.

Graduate Fashion Week will use the spectacular location and venues to create digital live streamed content and host hybrid events to showcase the work of some of the most exciting creative talents of tomorrow from UK & International universities.

At the heart of Coal Drops Yard is Samsung KX, the Hub of Innovation. Graduate Fashion Foundation and Samsung KX are pleased to be continuing a successful partnership to champion talent with the experience space celebrating culture, community and ground-breaking thinking that both the UK and Samsung are renowned for, proving to be a destination that could not be better suited to showcase and celebrate the talent of tomorrow.

Central to the GFW activity, Samsung KX will host an exhibition of inspiring student designs amplified with virtual displays on Samsung latest technology and be home to an Industry Private View, giving the new graduates the valuable visibility they need. The exclusive industry event will showcase the brightest graduate fashion talent across 26 fashion specialisms from the Class of 2020.

GFF President Hilary Alexander OBE said;

“Once again Covid-19 restrictions are creating huge obstacles for our Class of 2021, greatly impacting their final year of studies. However, just as we have been for the last 30 years, Graduate Fashion Week will be there as their studies conclude to ensure their work is celebrated and elevated to the industry they aspire to work in. Their resilience and creativity at a time of adversity is something we should all be looking forward to celebrating. We look forward to be able to bring Graduate Fashion Week to its audiences in a new and innovative way with our hybrid event and live streaming opportunities.”

Please note all digital and physical activity will be strictly run to adhere with the Governments Covid-19 regulations and social distancing restrictions at that time.

GFF looks forward to sharing the official GFW hybrid event schedule this Spring and launching tickets and registration.

