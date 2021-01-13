Introducing COS Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

The COS Spring Summer 2021 collection explores contemporary culture and reacts to an environment of change. Wardrobe icons are elevated and redefined to reflect a new way of living, whilst remaining devoted to timeless style and longevity.

Craftsmanship and tactile fabrics build silhouettes which ensure ease of movement while in-house designed prints are reimagined in woven textures. As part of the ongoing journey and commitment towards circularity, the majority of materials within the collection are sustainably sourced, from organic cottons to jewellery produced from recycled yoghurt pots.

The traditional boundaries between leisure and formal are blurred, as modern and athletic-inflected garments embrace opulent fabrics and fits, creatively styled and repurposed to transcend into new lifestyles and environments. This season’s colour palette presents a fusion of muted neutrals. Off-white, taupe and tonal greys build the foundation of the collection whilst golden, mustard yellows, warm orange and shades of blue inject vibrance.

For womenswear, knitwear features a zero-waste, seamless cashmere bodycon set. Summer tailoring is reinvented; a classic blazer and short is defined by boning and tie detailing. Within menswear, a pullover anorak sits loosely on the body, whilst waterproof zips and seams offer discreet functionality throughout. The collection presents tailored fits, whilst remaining easy to wear; elasticated trousers are crafted to create an effortless silhouette and the classic trench coat has been reworked for the season.

A range of impactful accessories complement the ready-to-wear pieces. In womenswear, a pointed kitten heel works for sporty looks and core denim styles to formal, elevated tailoring. Dual functionality is offered in bags; a classic tote bag formulates as a backpack, whilst a crossbody can be worn around the waist. Craft-inspired detailing is prominent and is applied for both aesthetics and function in macramé jewellery, whilst knotting techniques also feature within belts. Classic trainers are revisited in menswear with a high-top sneaker offering timeless functionality.

ABOUT COS

Inspired by the arts and contemporary culture, the London-based fashion brand is known for collections that balance innovative design with enduring style, with every piece made to last beyond the season. COS creates modern, functional and considered design for women, men and children and has supported the arts since the launch of the brand through collaborations with established and emerging artists, galleries and creative studios.