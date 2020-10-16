ISKO Vital™+ announce its partnership with Verner Group

The stores are selling several colours in adult and children’s sizes, as well as a customised, star-print design for children that is exclusive to the VARNER brands.

October 2020 – ISKO Vital™+, the face cover brand for day-to-day use, is proud to announce its Premium face covers are now sold through 1400 stores in the VARNER fashion brand portfolio, including Cubus, Bik Bok, Carlings, Dressman, Urban, VOLT and JUNKYARD.

The stores are selling several colours in adult and children’s sizes, as well as a customised, star-print design for children that is exclusive to the VARNER brands.

The ISKO Vital™+ Premium face cover is a patented 4-fold design made from ISKO Vital™ fabric, a groundbreaking fabric created by ISKO’s in-house research and development experts. It is fluid repellent and highly effective at filtering bacteria – all achieved through a single layer of organic cotton. This makes the face cover very easy to breathe through and comfortable to wear.

The ISKO Vital™+ Premium face cover is also reusable and can be hand or machine-washed up to 15 times, which helps reduce the amount of waste generated by single-use disposable masks. In addition, the soft organic cotton is gentle on the skin, dermatologically tested and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified.

The ISKO Vital™+ face covers are sold both online and in the VARNER brands’ bricks-and-mortar stores.

See iskovital.com for more information and for the full colour and print range.

ISKO Vital™+ and ISKO™ are part of SANKO TEKSTIL, the textile division of SANKO Group.

ISKO Vital™+ is neither a medical device, nor personal protective equipment. It is not intended for use in healthcare setting.

About ISKO™

ISKO is part of SANKO TEKSTIL, the textile division of the SANKO Group. As the premium denim ingredient brand behind people’s most favorite jeans, it has a strong global presence in 35 countries with 60 international locations.

By virtue of its Responsible Innovation™ approach, founded on creativity, competence and citizenship, ISKO works to make the world a better place bringing awareness to environmental as well as social aspects. As a result of its R-TWO™ program made with certified reused and recycled fibers, the company’s denim offer is pushing sustainable materials and innovating.

Committed to an approach of continuous improvement, ISKO relies on external stakeholder engagement, striving for third-party certifications and partnerships. This has led to many achievements, including: bluesign® Partnership, STeP by OEKO-TEX®, Textile Exchange, SAC, ZDHC, and EU Ecolabel.

The ISKO world is a full-power denim force from the ground up, it includes R&D, Creative Room, Iskoteca, ISKO Creative Room Services, Visionary Minds, Marketing and the CSR Sustainability Teams– all working to create a complete network of excellence, creativity and innovation.

The company’s advanced expertise on woven technologies has extended to the world of sportswear and performance. This has led to the development of two top ISKO™ innovations – ISKO Vital™ and Arquas™ and – which have changed the game by introducing the benefits of woven fabrics, i.e. durability and recovery power, into the activewear segment. As a result, they have become the go-to solutions to a wide spectrum of needs, from high-performance to lifestyle brands that cater also for sportswear.

ISKO is a trademark of SANKO TEKSTIL.

To find out more visit iskodenim.com/sustainability.