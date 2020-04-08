Fashion
IVY LEAGUE PIONEERS - 202 YEARS OF BROOKS BROTHERS
BROOKS BROTHERS HERITAGE
202 YEARS OF TIMELESS STYLE
‘THE IVY LEAGUE LOOK’
This week, iconic US brand Brooks Brothers is 202 years young, the oldest retailer in America. They invented ready-to-wear tailoring and have defined timeless looks for centuries. In the 1930s across college campuses, ‘The Ivy League Look’ was popularised by the brand and by the 1950’s was seen beyond the campus grounds and in the pages of fashion magazines.
To this day, the look sustains it’s timeless appeal. A look defined by Brooks Brothers.
