Lacoste Autumn-Winter 2020 Runway Collection Now Available To Purchase

Lacoste's AW20 Runway Collection is now available to purchase in-store and online at Lacoste.com/gb.

Designed for elegance and performance - at leisure or play - the collection exudes a consummate and athletic ease. Lacoste green and navy are joined by clay court browns, spearmint, sky blue, candy pink, orange, lemon and tan, in a lively palette that recalls our collective memories of weekend tournaments, friendly matches, and the off-duty uniforms of the sporting elite.

Comfort and ease are the luxury of today: bringing the focus closer to the body, sports blazers and trousers are tailored in technical jersey and shell knits and brushed pullovers play with the structures and scale of Prince de Galles, hounds tooth and Vichy checks. Pulled from the lexicon of French pop culture, the Lacoste crocodile peeks out from jacket linings and a pastel all-over print, as tennis skirts in Japanese jersey are worn with racket and club print silk blouses, and boxy polo styles feature chunky knit collars, contrast plackets and leather trims.

Protective outerwear is revisited - the trench, duffel, car coat and hooded vareuse anorak are finished in sleek pairings of bonded jersey neoprene, soft alpaca or checked double face piped with leather, thermal topstitching, or archive ‘framis’ taping. Straight from the 1980s, the original T-Clip sneaker is updated in contrast pastel shades, whilst brogue golf lanyards and caddy bags are a tongue-in-cheek nod to Simone Lacoste’s lifelong talent.

The runway collection, first presented in March as part of Paris Fashion Week, is the third act for Louise Trotter as Creative Director.