Media Alert | Casablanca Presents Spring/Summer 2021 Digital Presentation

Prologue:

“Towards the West, an oasis of a million delights such as aromatic perfumes filling the air, poets dressed in shorts surf the sun’s horizon, and eternal serenity awaits us. Mirror of a light that drives out sleep, Hawaii awakens our minds with its fanatic beauty. Paradise of languid sun, it floats in its air the notes carried by orchards of heliotropes, Tiare and hibiscus. By retiring on the placid mountainside, the sun rests its rays on the treasures of the Pacific. From this sacred marriage, triumphs in a colorful and masterful arc, are the doors of a new eternity...” – Louis Charles

Collection Notes:

The Casablanca Printemps Ete 2021 Collection is named “after the rain comes the rainbow”, a love letter to the world that is in much need of some light. Casablanca whisks you away to a Hawaiian coast, colorful beyond imagination.

Vibrant prints adorning the silk shirting, scarves and denim embark us to the latest Casablanca destination – the Surf Club. A psychedelic fuse of rainbow hues gives a glimpse into the magic of nature through lush green tropics to a view of the luxurious surf. Signature silk denotes the Surf Club in blush pink and deep ocean blue, shirting that loyal collectors will match with Tennis Club styles of the previous season.

Fresh, light knitwear for the summer feature signature Casablanca illustrations such as the oranges, the tennis court, as well as new items like a grand ship docking underneath a rainbow symbolizing your arrival in paradise. Knitted polo shirts are decorated with mother of Pearl buttons, adding sophistication to the updated classic.

Linen tailoring showcase the evolution in Casablanca suiting with double-breasted suits perfect for a midsummer evening soiree. A timeless staple, white suit is updated with tennis green piped trim.

The collection also introduces a new apres sport tracksuit offered in a light technical fabric to suit sizzling temperatures in addition to the popular cashmere terry cloth.

Casablanca also debuts the newest collaboration with New Balance, the 237, presented in burgundy and off white fashioning the brand monogram along the front and the back of the sneaker. These will be released in early 2021.

