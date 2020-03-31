Moda to be co-hosted alongside Autumn Fair for the SS21 edition

Amid challenging times, Moda, the heart of UK fashion, has announced its response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 within the UK and around the world. Reiterating their commitment to bringing people together from across the industry, Moda has announced a new campaign, focused on community, as well as new dates for the show.

Following feedback from current customers, Moda has taken the decision to push back the date for the show to September. The SS21 edition for the show, which was originally planned for August, will now take place from 6th – 8th September at The NEC Birmingham.

This move reflects organiser Hyve Group’s commitment to creating a unified portfolio of UK trade shows, as Moda will now take place alongside leading retail trade show Autumn Fair.

Moda Event Director, Adam Gough says; “After carefully monitoring the situation, and listening to our customers, we have decided to move the SS21 edition of Moda back to September. This decision reflects our commitment to continuing the growth of one of the UK’s longest-standing and best-loved fashion trade shows and it is our hope that both exhibitors and visitors will support this decision.”

He continues; “Like many of you, the Moda team are working from spaces that look a little different – from home offices to shared dining tables. However, we want you to know that our inboxes remain open, and our phones are switched on as we continue to work remotely.”

As part of Hyve Group’s UK-wide initiative, Moda will also be running the #InspiredByKindness campaign. The project, which encourages people to share positive stories and acts of kindness, is designed to keep Moda’s community-feel alive during this difficult time. Moda will be offering their platforms to both brands and retailers, in a bid to support their businesses and share the inspirational work and acts of kindness that have emerged from the current situation.

Moda SS21 will now take place on 6th – 8th September 2020 at the NEC Birmingham, alongside Autumn Fair, offering the industry the ultimate environment for buying, networking, trends, and inspiration.

