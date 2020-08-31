POST-EVENT RELEASE | LUISAVIAROMA - WINDOW TO A FUTURE FASHION WORLD

Capri, Friday August 28th_ LuisaViaRoma celebrated the launch of its limited edition book published by Rizzoli New York: LuisaViaRoma - Window to a Future Fashion World. 1000 numbered copies will be released, the book is dedicated to the history of LuisaViaRoma from a creative point of view, highlighting all the shop’s iconic windows.

The event took place at the magical I Giardini di Augusto in Capri, notalbe guests made the venue even more charming with their attendance: Natasha Poly, Cindy Bruna, Ezra Miller, Suki Waterhouse, Lorenzo Serafini, Hana Cross, Iris Law, Jordan Barrett, Sofia Resing, Valentina Sampaio, Federico Cesari, Sophia Roe, Chiara Scelsi, Dark Wayne Santana, Stefanie Giesinger, Marcus Butler, Leonie Hanne, Jaime Xie, Cheyenne Maya Carty, Bojana Krsmanovic, Giulia Maenza, Xiayan Guo, Maya Carthy, Ludovica Frasca, Josefine Henning Jensen, Belen Hostalet, Mathilde Gohler, Clara Soccini, Eli Mizrahi, MariaSole Ferragamo, Carmen Jordá.

About the book:

The book is a narrative featuring a collection of compelling images, as well as the story of LuisaViaRoma romantically told by the hands of Cesare M. Cunaccia. The author accompanies the reader throughout the shop’s journey, from the initial beginnings as a small boutique shop selling hats in Via Roma, to becoming an international presence within the luxury fashion industry.

“ The store in Florence represents our window to the city where everything began with my family. LUISAVIAROMA.COM is today our window to the world. It’s a family business which I’m proud to celebrate. Now more than ever, we need to have windows on a future world ”- Andrea Panconesi, CEO of LuisaViaRoma.

The special guest and host for the evening was Chiara Ferragni, who could not physically attend due to personal reasons, but that did not stop her and Andrea Panconesi, CEO of Luisa Via Roma, to still grant her attendance in a virtual, contemporary way. According to current times, where everything has become digital and we are used to communicating through screens, Chiara was introduced by Andrea Panconesi during the evening and held her speech livestreaming on Instagram. Chiara Ferragni is known as one of the fashion industry’s most esteemed digital entrepreneurs and she has always had a very close relationship to LuisaViaRoma since the beginning of her career in 2009, where she attended LUISAVIAROMA FIRENZE4EVER’s as one of the special guests for the event. She was chosen to be LuisaViaRoma’s guest of honor for the evening as she is known to be a positive example of an Italian success story throughout the world.

A Sustainable project: every copy is realized with sustainable FSC paper. Every copy of this book will plant a new tree in partnership with Treedom, the online platform that encourages the conscious use of tools available online to create a sustainable ecosystem. The growth of the LuisaViaRoma and LVRSustainable forest can be followed at the following link:

www.treedom.net/luisaviaroma.

LuisaViaRoma - Window to a Future Fashion World will be released in English in November 2020 by Rizzoli New York and will be available to purchase on Luisaviaroma.com

