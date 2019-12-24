Premium leather accessories brand Kompanero launches new Autumn-Winter Collection 2019

~The collection includes Prisma, Rattan, Vipasa and Zen ranges~

New Delhi, December 23, 2019: Kompanero, the premium leather bags and accessories brand, is launching its Autumn-Winter Collection 2019. The new and exciting range from the company flaunts clutches, wallets, handbags, messenger bags, sling bags and cross-body bags in the brand’s signature chic-yet-vintage and weathered look.

Contemporary, modern and classy, the brand’s new Mandala line is inspired by Mandala art, an ancient art form based on complex, abstract circular designs. The bags in this range are hand-painted, premium Italian leather (Rs 6,000 to Rs 13,000). The Macramé range boasts an elaborate woven pattern of lace-like webbing and is entirely handcrafted (Rs 6,000 to 10,000).

Kompanero’s Tessere bags are also woven, with a two-tone effect and embroidered shoulder straps (Rs 12,999). Amalfi mirrors the fun vibe of the colourful, pretty and petite coast in Italy. These bags have a minimal design with a pop of colour, all studded around the corners and are perfect for casual occasions (Rs 4,500 to Rs 10,000). Finally, the brand’s Coachella range embodies the spirit of the Coachella music festival and celebrates youth. These bags have special eyelet weaving and are a perfect accessory for concerts and outdoor events (Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000). The 14 collection includes Prisma, Zen, Etsy, Baron and other ranges too.

Speaking about the new collection, Indranath Sengupta, Founder and CEO, Kompanero said, “We, at Kompanero, are thrilled to announce the launch of our Autumn-Winter Collection 2019. Each piece is carefully handcrafted with the finest of materials, while imbibing the flavours of the season to create something unique and versatile – making it the perfect addition to any ensemble. With the beautiful themes we have chosen this year, we are sure our consumers will be spoilt for choice!”

Inspired by the Spanish word that means ‘companion’, Kompanero reflects the closeness of the arm-in-arm representation. The premium brand’s bags are made from naturally tanned leather and are a modern version of traditional leather designs. Kompanero’s special appeal also comes from its penchant for natural, sustainable materials and preference for handcrafting. Placing a premium on quality, every bag it makes is a masterpiece that’s hard to resist.