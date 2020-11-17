QUIZ partners with TV star Vicky Pattison to launch new festive collection

12 November 2020: QUIZ, the omni-channel fashion brand, has today unveiled its Christmas collection, created in partnership with TV celebrity Vicky Pattison.

The new 30-piece collection comprises a variety of festive favourites, from cosy knitted casualwear and animal print knitwear to playful mini dresses and skirts. Extra detail is added with power shoulders, statement sleeves, ruching and soft tailoring. The colour palette consists of festive reds and greens mixed with bold black, monochromes and neutrals.

Vicky Pattison first appeared on reality TV show Geordie Shore before being crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2015. She has since appeared as a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women as well as presenting Ex on the Beach: Body SOS and filming a documentary following her life, titled Vicky Pattison: The Break Up.

Sheraz Ramzan, Chief Commercial Officer of QUIZ, commented: “We’re thrilled to have Vicky Pattison as the face of our new QUIZ Christmas collection, and we can’t wait for our customers to see and enjoy these festive, fun pieces. The collection offers something for everyone on any occasion, combining top party-style picks with smart-casual casualwear.”

The new range is available today in selected stores and online at https://www.quizclothing.co.uk/collections/vicky-pattison/

About QUIZ

QUIZ is an omni-channel fashion brand, specialising in occasion wear and dressy casual wear. QUIZ delivers a distinct proposition that empowers its fashion forward customers to stand out from the crowd.

QUIZ's buying and design teams constantly develop its own product lines, ensuring the latest glamorous looks at value prices. This fast, flexible supply chain, together with the winning formula of style, quality, value and speed-to-market has enabled QUIZ to grow rapidly into an international brand with standalone stores, concessions, franchise stores, wholesale partners and international online partners in 22 countries.

QUIZ operates through an omni-channel business model, which encompasses online sales, standalone stores, concessions, international franchises and wholesale arrangements.