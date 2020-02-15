Shriya Som Presents ‘Trouvaille’ at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

This afternoon, Hyderabad-based designer, Shriya Som showcased her S/S’20 collection – ‘Trouvaille’ – at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, which all about is about a state of mind that is relaxed but vibrant, calm yet exuberant, connected, curious and current.

The world really can get to one sometime – fast-moving, hyper-linked, information-overloaded – it can go from simply being connected to utter chaos in a matter of minutes! ‘Take a break and rediscover yourself,’ mantras abound as an antidote; some people advise travel, others, adventure. All these could hold the cure! Yet sometimes, getting away is less about leaving and more about being there. Seeing the world with fresh eyes, reacquainting oneself with the dust beneath one’s feet, the colours of the sun, the calm of the sky, the warmth in the air, the chatter of the birds, the sounds of the streets – maybe adventure is just around the corner.

In the continued exploration and innovation of new textures and treatments, this season, Shriya Som has collaborated with master-artisans, to interpret modern and traditional craft in the signature style that her brand has championed.

For this collection, Shriya Som has engaged with the Godavari women from her home-state of Andhra Pradesh, to source and introduce the local craft of cotton crochet. Empowering women to co-create trims for the collection was at the forefront of the design process this season. Additionally, by collaborating with print artistes, Shriya Som introduces prints for the first time in her ready-to-wear line.