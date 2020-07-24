SICILY BY OLIVIER KERVERN, A PUBLICATION BY JIL SANDER PUBLISHING

Presented for the first time at Jil Sander Via Sant’Andrea space in Milan in February 2020, Sicily is a collection of photographs by long-time contributor Olivier Kervern captured on a road trip around the Italian island in October 2019 with Creative Directors Lucie and Luke Meier.

The images featured in the volume display Jil Sander Women and Men collections with the sharp and yet sensitive approach that characterizes Kervern’s work, and reveal the distinctly analog realm jointly imagined by the Meiers and Kervern — where shadows, reflections, and lights both outline and blend, where time feels suspended, and intimacy with the place, with the people, and with the collection all merge into otherworldly images.

Sicily by Olivier Kervern has been printed by Jil Sander Publishing in May 2020 and is available from June 2020 on jilsander.com and selected Jil Sander stores.