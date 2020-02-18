Sunaina Khera | Lakme Fashion Week SS'20

Inspired by a letter Sunaina Khera received from her best friend, ‘Promises’ is a collection built of hopes, wishes, and dreams for lasting happiness. It began from a place of love, a best friend celebrating the unpretentious, openness of her soul sister getting married. An expression of her unique personality expressed in a lehenga.

In the letter, Sunaina’s friend Mehak writes, “Ever since you were in college showing me your beautiful work, I remember all those swatches and the joy they would bring to your face. I knew it then, on my big day I would wear something made by you”. ‘Promises’ is an extension of that feeling. The pure joy of creation, especially for a person you love and share a lifetime of sisterhood with. From cocktail outfits to date night clothes building into a lehenga, this is a collection that is relaxed, fun and designed to move around in.

In her first collection ‘Promises’ that culminates with a bridal look, Sunaina endeavoured to break a pattern she notices across bridal designing and styling in India, to strip away the “sameness” and create a look that is unique and allows the bride’s personality to shine through. ‘Promises’ uses a collection of repeating patterns and motifs steeped in symbolism. The most noticeable of them is the infinity sign, a pictorial vibe that celebrates the occasion.

The collection encompasses colours ranging from blush to traditional red with delightful streaks of silver and grey. Three-dimensional motifs and intricately hand- embroidered flowers, and life bloom across surfaces, symbolic of new beginnings.

Speaking about the collection, Sunaina Khera said, “I always thought I would design bridal wear in 5-10 years, I’ve always had a vision for it. But my best friend is getting married next year and this letter inspired me to make her outfit and extend that mood into my collection for SS20.”