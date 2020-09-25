The Bias Cut rebrands for AW20

The Bias Cut Hits Refresh for AW20 www.thebiascut.com

Online fashion store The Bias Cut has revealed a total rebrand, including a new logo, website design and packaging to coincide with the launch of its Autumn Winter 20 collection.

Offering women an empowering and inclusive shopping destination, the new season also showcases a greater emphasis on British and sustainable brands, promotes the investment in high quality pieces that work from season to season, and a COVID-19 inspired pivot to more accessory and jewellery collections in response to the new buying patterns and needs of customers.

Founder, Jacynth Bassett says; “After a turbulent year so far, AW20 is the ideal time to hit refresh. We believe style doesn’t fade – it evolves – so that’s the mantra we’ve followed throughout, from the AW20 collection to our website rebuild and rebranding. We’ve stayed true to our values and heart by keeping core elements and features, whilst injecting freshness and refinement. Our AW20 is one of our strongest to date. We continue to love and support our fellow small, independent designers, from favourites Fabienne Chapot and POM Amsterdam, to returning WYSE London, as introducing new labels such as Jakke, and accessories brands Milk Tooth LND, Laines London and Hattie Buzzard.”

Balancing established with new, the new collection is modelled by familiar faces Anna, Andrea and Grace (40+ real women). And, in line with its continued commitment to sustainability, The Bias Cut has introduced more recycled and biodegradable fabrics, and styled new season pieces with designs from previous collections to encourage customers to curate a truly timeless and sustainable wardrobe.

The new collections have launched onto a brand new website that is now slicker and smarter. Improved navigation on desktop and mobile platforms and new features including a responsive cart drawer and dynamic checkout buttons, join best loved features such as ‘Shop By Body Shape’ and ‘Cost Per Wear Calculator’. The brand redesign with a new streamlined logo, graphics, and updated colour palettes to introduce seasonal tones amongst the signature burgundy, were designed by creative graphic designer Eliska Haskovoca.

With celebrity fans including Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly, Kate Thornton, Prue Leith, Gok Wan, Jane Felstead, and Charlie Brooks, The Bias Cut has grown organically over the last few years and developed a loyal customer base who feel part of a community of fashionable women determined not to let the high street offering dampen their desire to look good.

Jacynth comments on the refresh; “We are very excited to continue offering women an empowering, inclusive shopping destination. Feedback has been resoundingly positive, with customers universally praising the revamp for being fresh and modern whilst staying true to The Bias Cut values and brand they love. And so far the stats prove it, with total revenue up by 102% since the relaunch!”