The ‘United by Dickies’ Brand Campaign Shines A Light on A Global Community of Makers Including Kem Klipper and Amy Isles Freeman

Following Dickies' first-ever global multimedia marketing campaign launched last week, additional unique video content spotlights UK based makers Kem Klipper & Amy Isles Freeman.

As part of Dickies’ commitment to championing the dignity of work the brand launched its first-ever global multimedia marketing campaign last week focusing on Dickies’ global community of makers from culture-drivers to traditional artisans. Follow up video content provides a deeper exploration into the stories of UK based makers Kem Klipper and Amy Isles Freeman, capturing their diverse creative pursuits within the realms of art, music, food and beyond.

Through a split-screen format, the content documents a day in the life of each maker; Amy is an artist, muralist and DJ, while Kem is a small business owner and barber. Intimate portraits and action shots reveal a transition from work to play, depicting passion projects and everyday hustle. Though each output may be very different, both are united through action, work and creative expression.

Dickies’ Eisenhower Jacket and Sacramento shirt feature throughout the content - 2 of Dickies most iconic work-inspired silhouettes built to maximize comfort so that makers like Amy and Kem can do what they love all day, every day without sacrificing personal style. For more information visit dickieslife.com

About Dickies Life:

Since the company’s introduction almost 100 years ago, workers from all walks of life choose Dickies as their number one choice when it comes to durable, functional, rugged garments. Whether tattoo artists, skaters, custom bike builders or construction workers, its thanks to this vast workwear heritage and adoption of the brand through different subcultures that Dickies has become so much more than clothes just to work in. www.dickieslife.com