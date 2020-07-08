TOMMY HILFIGER - FALL 2020 WOMENSWEAR COLLECTION

American Pioneers, the Fall 2020 TOMMY HILFIGER Womenswear collection, celebrates the brand’s 35th anniversary by reinventing its heritage classics through the lens of an all-American kaleidoscope. Traveling from the midwestern states of Colorado to Montana, the collection clashes a sartorial country aesthetic with East Coast, Ivy League prep. Seasonal floral prints, hand drawn paisleys and monochromatic foulards are inspired by the American prairies. The collection’s town and country vibe is elevated with preppy stripes, light-weight fleece and a sophisticated palette featuring oatmeal, navy, grey heather and burnt umber. Moving through the Midwest, rugged classics exude warmth through tartans and paisley, cable-knit sweaters, rich crest artwork and heathered fabrications. Borrowing from American tradition, folk craftsmanship from saddle stitching to braiding, smocking and lace detailing is applied throughout. At the season’s end, ranch renegades get a preppy makeover, taking hold in the form of tweed, wool and preppy stripes. As Fall comes to a close, the collection’s color palette darkens to blackened indigo, olive green, shades of grey and winter whites.