Touchwood introduced India’s Biggest Beauty Festival Make Me Up

New Delhi, 23rd December 2019: Touchwood Entertainment Ltd., India’s only NSE listed event company, announced its 1st Edition of Make Me Up Festival,2019 in collaboration with Vibgyor brand Services. It's a One-stop platform for everything related to beauty and make-up. It’s India’s first platform catering both Professionals and Consumers, the event garnered lot of audience across the country.

This event comprised of sessions from the experts, a makeup ramp show and interactive sessions for visitors with over 30 exhibitors including The Allure, Beauty Splurge, Swati Cosmetics, Aashima Colors & Glitters, Gunjan Dipak and many more.

India's extravagant beauty festival was held on 21st-22nd December’19 at A-Dot, Gurugram. It had masterclasses & expert sessions by makeup industry’s doyen ShaanMu, Guneet Virdi, Ojas Rajani, Chandni Singh, Gomit Chopra and Many more.

Commenting on MakeUp industry growth Ankur Kalra, Managing Director, Vibgyor Brand Services said that, “With the Indian Beauty Industry expected to reach USD 20 BN by the year 2025, we thought this would be an apt time to create a platform that not just brings all related to this industry under one platform, but will also be a move at organising the overall industry. An event like this brings forward the super talented folks we have around us. Veteran designers like Rina Dhaka, Samant Chauhan being on the panel is such a delight and an honour worth flaunting!

Kanika Bablani, Associate Director, Touchwood Group & brainchild behind Make Me Up Festival, “An experiential space wherein everyone associated with beauty, gets to have a fling with newer opportunities each day; grateful to all designers & super MUAs like Gomit Chopra, Ratika Vaish, Mansi Lakhwani, Niti Luthra honouring the day. I am overwhelmed to see such a magnificent responsetoday”

About Touchwood

Headquartered in Delhi, Touchwood is listed on the SME platform of NSE (TOUCHWOOD) and on completion of 2 years of SME listing in December 2019, will be eligible for the mainboard listing. The Company is the only listed Event Management Company and specializes in a variety of event facilities, ranging from event planning & marketing to production and legal services for the events.

Touchwood is known for its larger than life, awe-inspiring setups and formats and completely personalized service to clients. It provides end-to-end solutions for all kinds of events – be it corporate, social or political. Touchwood team is comprised of 42 professionals with a fully developed and functional in-house production facility. It has a panel of skilled craftsmen and band of highly qualified designers add the extra edge to its deliverable.