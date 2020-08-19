Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2020 Collection Launching September 18

Infusing simplicity with elegance and ease

August 19, 2020, Antwerp - Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announces the launch of the Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2020 Collection starting September 18 (presales of some items began earlier). Designed by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire and his UNIQLO R&D team in Paris, Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2020 features updated classics in a richly varied palette of neutrals and skin tones that meld with deep, muted colors to evoke a sense of warmth and coziness throughout. The new lineup includes 38 items for women, 39 for men, and 4 accessories. A selection of items will be available at UNIQLO Wijnegem, while the UNILQO Meir, La Monnaie and Porte de Namur will receive the full lineup. Also available through uniqlo.com.

New for women: details and comfort

Inspired by minimalism, clean and functional pieces are designed to augment a modern wardrobe. Classics and inter-seasonal pieces are updated with details and comfort, with neutrals and skin tones evoking a sense of warmth and coziness. Grayish blue provides subtle contrast. A touch of shine elevates styles with a hint of luxury, with satins and crinkled viscose bringing a refined note to simple, straight silhouettes.

A long, padded coat combines elegant volume with soft warmth. Vintage-inspired dresses feature sophisticated detailing and a relaxed fit, while knits hug the form with sensuous definition. A boxy wool-blend jersey jacket has echoes of menswear in a feminine shape.

New for men: sophisticated warmth

Drawing on the energy of European youth street culture of decades ago, classic and sportswear influences are seen in boxy silhouettes and oversized proportions. Neutrals with elegant highlight tones are balanced with black, white, and dark blue. Burnt orange and Bordeaux red provide rich accents. Textures and warm surfaces such as corduroy, wool-blend fleece, and wool jersey offer a greater sense of comfort.

A padded corduroy blouson in a casual rounded silhouette offers sophisticated warmth. A boxy half coat features an oversized collar and front storm placket for added windproof performance. Soft brushed fleece gives a shirt jacket inner-outer versatility. A modern cropped jacket provides thermal warmth in wool-blend fleece.