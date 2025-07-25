Whispers of love to myself | Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

In a hushed, emotive spectacle at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, ROSEROOM by Isha Jajodia unveiled its latest couture offering - Whispers Of Love To Myself, a collection that tenderly chronicles the emotional arc of the feminine self. A poetic meditation on strength found in gentleness, it was a love letter penned not to another, but to oneself.

The collection unfolded like a soliloquy, divided into four delicate movements: Dear Innocence, To My Becoming, With Love, Always, and I Am, each reflecting a woman's internal evolution. Beginning with featherlight blush tones and culminating in architectural whites and gleaming gold, the show traced a quiet crescendo of self-discovery, culminating in power, grace, and reclamation.

A masterful blend of emotion and engineering, the silhouettes drew from both contemporary couture and European romanticism. Sculpted lace corsets, softly bustled skirts, veiled capes, and tailored lace tuxedos appeared in a dreamlike interplay of transparency and structure. Layers of Chantilly lace, organza, translucent tulle, and diaphanous feather detailing floated down the runway, often paired with intricate 18K gold accents that shimmered like secrets shared in silence.

What set this collection apart was its quiet audacity, lace, unembellished and fearless, became the protagonist. Styled with metallics and sculpted corsetry, the looks offered a flirtation between fragility and defiance. A lehenga worn with a hand-forged gold cape, or a corset paired with tailored trousers, reflected a modern, reflective femininity, confident in her contradictions.

Tara Sutaria closed the show in a transcendent ivory ensemble that embodied the final chapter, I Am. Featuring a gossamer organza skirt embroidered with delicate lace and Chantilly appliqué, the look was anchored by a hand-sculpted, 18K gold-plated corset, crafted over four months. Its baroque mouldings, inspired by classical French architecture, were adorned with pearls and mother-of-pearl enamel blooms, a wearable ode to devotion, craftsmanship, and inherited grace.

Each of the 50 couture creations was handcrafted over hundreds of hours by skilled artisans, standing as heirlooms of inner strength. In this collection, couture detailing is not just a marker of luxury but an act of personal remembrance and love.

Speaking about the collection, designer Isha Jajodia shared, “For the ROSEROOM woman, confident in her gentleness and timelessly elegant, this collection offers treasures to carry her through life’s most meaningful moments. These pieces are crafted not just to be worn, but to be remembered, lived in, and passed down, as whispers of love from one self to another.”

Whispers Of Love To Myself invites one to pause, reflect, and dress in remembrance of her journey, shaped by longing, carved by time, and guided by love.