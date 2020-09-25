1 in 2 UK consumers are interested in trying AR shopping

A Gartner company, GetApp, surveyed 1,000 consumers in the UK to find out their view on the use of augmented reality (AR) in shopping.

Gartner defines augmented reality as “the real-time use of information in the form of text, graphics, audio and other virtual enhancements integrated with real-world objects,” and estimates that 100 million consumers will shop in AR online and in-store by the end of this year.

According to the results, 15 percent of consumers in the UK have used AR online to shop, but over half of respondents are willing to try it. More female consumers are interested in trying this technology in-store (56 percent) and online (55 percent).

Clothes and accessories are the most popular items, with 90 percent of respondents stating that AR is most useful when buying clothes online, followed by 70 percent stating it is most beneficial for purchasing accessories (handbags and glasses).

Other factors of consumers willing to try AR shopping include the ability to choose from a wider range of products that may not be in-store (45 percent) and making faster purchases (43 percent). Covid-19 has made people more aware of AR, almost half of the respondents (47 percent) have changed their perception towards the technology because of the pandemic.

However, those aged 46 and over, stated that they have not used AR shopping as they want to be able to touch the product (47 percent).

Sonia Navarrete, content analyst, said in a statement: “The pandemic has accelerated the expansion of reality towards digital. The use of technology that allows remote operations has increased, and AR aims to be key in this transformation, since its perception of use has increased.

“Reducing the risk of contagion is the main aspect for which AR use is of interest in stores since contact is avoided. Nowadays it is advisable to maintain social distancing both with objects and with strangers, and augmented reality allows it. This is a key advantage of this technology in this new reality.