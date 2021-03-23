ARKET opens flagship store in Seoul – second destination in Korea

Nordic lifestyle brand ARKET will open a new flagship store in Seoul on 9 April. Located in a six-floor building at Garosugil 30, in the vibrant shopping and cultural district of Gangnam, the new 0 0 4 0 2 3 - 9 4 0 store is ARKET’s second physical destination in Korea.

Based in Stockholm, ARKET is a lifestyle destination with carefully made fashion and interior essentials for women, men, children, as well as a New Nordic vegetarian café. The collections are designed to be used and loved for a long time, leaving a lighter footprint and building style beyond the seasons.

The new Seoul flagship store will offer a wide selection of products for women, men and the home, representing a unique expression of the modern-day market. On the ground and first floor, ARKET café serves a vegetarian menu of hot and cold beverages, pastries and snacks. Seasonal ingredients and traditional Scandinavian flavours are mixed with influences from around the world.

‘The Korean market is very important to us, and we already have an amazing and dedicated digital following’, says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, ARKET Managing Director. ‘We’re so happy to announce the opening of our Korean flagship store, offering our customers a complete ARKET experience of fashion, interior and food in this fantastic space at Garosugil Street.’