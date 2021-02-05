Browns launches Virtual Try On

14th December 2020 - December sees the launch of Virtual Try On for luxury watches at Browns through the Browns Fashion mobile app. Developed with Farfetch using their open innovation approach, the unique feature allows app users, through AR technology, to experience a selection of the renowned fine watch offering and has been adapted to best reflect real-life user experience in fantastic detail.

By downloading the app, customers simply click through to the ‘Try On’ function, place the camera on their wrist and the curated timepiece of their choice will appear. The innovation is simple however, reflects the in-house expertise of Farfetch with an emphasis on quality delivery and curation – the level of quality that will be available via the Browns Fashion app is second to none. This is a curated, enhanced feature for the customer, leveraging technology to create a luxury experience through the guise of virtual reality.

The introduction of Virtual Try On for luxury watches follows on from the success of the feature which was first launched via the app in late August with an edit of the most coveted sneakers. With significant growth in both footwear and fine watches categories, Browns saw an amazing opportunity to be able to create a unique tailored experience while understanding the demands from the customer. These are two categories within luxury retail that have significant cultural following and the aim is to add another layer of accessibility to those looking to engage with these items, offering free and easy access. Virtual Try On looks to drive engagement for users of the app; positioning it to serious watch and sneaker enthusiasts. Browns is offering a more personal experience, extending the luxury sphere to the customers own home and amplifying the interplay between the online and offline worlds of which adoption has accelerated in the wake of the impact of Covid-19 and the closure of physical spaces.

Mohammed Said, Director of Technology and Product at Browns comments ‘as augmented reality technology has evolved over the past few years, we saw huge potential in bringing physical store experiences into the palm of your hands – specifically, ‘virtual try on’. With the global pandemic restricting many of our customers from travelling to stores, we accelerated our investment in this space.’ Said further comments ‘We have been optimising the experience to reduce any friction in their journey with us, helping our customers to gain confidence when buying. Even if you are not in the market looking for a luxury watch or a pair of sneakers, it is a great experience that I believe is here to stay. I am thrilled to see Browns as one of the first to market at such a scale and quality.”

Following on from the success of Farfetch’s endeavours in the sneaker try on space; the development of Virtual Try On was a natural progression for Browns having launched the Browns Fashion app in late 2019. With mobile first shopping accounting for a significant portion of traffic, Browns has seen steady downloads via the app and increased growth in users over the last twelve months. Following launch,

Virtual Try On is available now via the Browns app.

