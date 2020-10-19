October 2020 – Dsquared2 announces the opening of its first boutique in Düsseldorf, in Königsallee street, known for being one of the most important luxury shopping streets in Germany.

The new boutique, with its innovative decor, reflects a bold and contemporary concept. It is spread out over one floor and 130 square meters and has one entrance and two windows.

The areas of the space are defined in terms of colors and fabrics, each room is unique and completely cut out in different moods where marbles, carpets, cements and raw materials coexist with the same feeling of "intimacy". The space is cozy while remaining open and inviting; it is divided in elegant areas: one room has walls and ceiling in light grey tonachino, the furnishings are bluish green and the flooring is made of printed carpet; the denim area consists of denim cabinet furniture and steel hangers.

In addition to the colors and wall surfaces, a puzzle of varying levels identifies each space; lombarda and luserna marbles floors with colored joints blend with cement and two-tone carpeting creating alternations between soft and coarse areas of the boutique.

All the furniture and fixtures of the boutique have been custom-made, from seats to lamps, each individually designed; from marble tables to furniture that recall an aesthetic of the past but reinterpreted through proportions and materials in a contemporary way.

The shop carries iconic pieces of Dsquared2 collections: womenswear including a capsule line of cocktail and evening gowns; menswear including the Classic collection - a line of Italian tailored suits and tuxedos. Accessories, beachwear and underwear collections are also available in the store.

Dsquared2 Boutique Düsseldorf

Königsallee 15

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany