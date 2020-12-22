For immediate release: Philipp Plein launches his label on Tmall

Philipp Plein launches his label on Tmall in record time, thanks to Triboo Shanghai

Milano, december 2020 - Philipp Plein, label founded by the German designer-entrepreneur Philipp Patrick Plein, lands on Tmall thanks to the expertise of Triboo Shanghai, Chinese subsidiary of Triboo, group active in the digital sector and listed on the MTA market of Borsa Italiana

The operation was managed in record time, thanks to the consolidated partnership between Triboo and Alibaba Italy. The online store was inaugurated during the 11/11 festival and in time for the 12/12, both main events on Tmall platform. Thanks to the close relationship with Alibaba Italia, it has been possible to speed up the process with special approvals, which made possible the go-live in a very short period.

The Chinese headquarter of the Italian Digital Transformation Factory, directed by Gabriele Barbati, with its multilingual team, deals with the daily management of the store, offering a complete service of: store management, marketing, merchandising, logistics and customer care.

The catalogue has been carefully selected by the designer himself; the result is a unique and exclusive selection able to conquer the Chinese consumer. The opening of the Chinese online store on Tmall underlines the brand's intention to position itself strategically on the international market.

Philipp Plein has relied on East Media, part of the Triboo Group specialized in communication on WeChat and Weibo and social media marketing for Asian markets, to optimize the results of the Chinese online store, while undertaking an omnichannel strategy that allows the Chinese consumers to interact and be involved simultaneously by the main channels.

The synergy between Triboo Shanghai and East Media has allowed Philipp Plein to interface with a single partner, reducing the time that digital activities require and maximizing their results.