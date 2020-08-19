Nordic lifestyle brand ARKET opens in China on 19 August

ARKET expands outside of Europe with the opening of a digital flagship store in China on 19 August 2020. The new online store on Alibaba Group’s B2C e-commerce platform Tmall will introduce ARKET’s collections of modern Nordic design to the Chinese audience for the first time. Ahead of the launch, ARKET has established a presence on the social platforms Weibo and WeChat.

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, ARKET is a modern-day market and lifestyle destination offering essential products for men, women, children and the home. Its collections are curated to simplify good choices and to make everyday life more beautiful, with a special focus on products that are designed to be used and loved for a long time.

‘We are very excited about our grand opening in China. We already have a strong following in the country and look forward to build an even closer bond to the customers and creative communities there. Partnering with Tmall is a fantastic opportunity for us and makes it possible to create a store experience that brings together all the different aspects of our brand in a new way’, says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, ARKET Managing Director.

ARKET’s collections are composed of seasonal ready-to-wear and accessories, timeless basics, scents, beauty, travel products, as well as a range of homeware items that capture the brand’s functional yet playful aesthetic. The new flagship store on Tmall will offer a special selection of products, representing a unique expression of the modern-day market.

‘Tmall is proud to welcome ARKET and to be able to present the brand to a new world of customers. ARKET has established itself as a destination for more sustainable fashion and gained recognition throughout Europe for its typically Nordic designs’, says Mike Hu, Alibaba Group Vice President, Tmall Bussiness Group-TM Fashion&FMCG.

With 824 million monthly active users in Alibaba’s China retail marketplaces, Tmall is the main online marketplace in China for brands and retailers. Launched in 2008, the platform provides a premium shopping experience for Chinese consumers in search of top-quality branded merchandise.

ARKET was launched in August 2017 and currently has 21 stores across major European cities including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London and Berlin, as well as a global online store. Its brick-and-mortar locations also include a seasonal vegetarian café and pastry shop that works to promote New Nordic everyday food.