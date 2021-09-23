Wildberries starts sales in the Baltic region

The large international online retailer Wildberries announces the opening of e-stores in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia

Customers can place their orders at lt.wildberries.ru, lv.wildberries.ru и ee.wildberries.ru in English and Russian languages, and soon mobile applications based on iOS and Android will be available.

Wildberries offers its new customers from the Baltic countries about 10 million products from 50 thousand brands: from clothing, footwear and accessories for adults and children, cosmetics, perfumes, toys and baby products to electronics, books, stationery and household goods.

We are pleased to offer our new customers from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia a wide range of unique products in the both premium and mass-segment, many of which were not previously available in the countries, "- commented in Wildberries press-office.

Orders are delivered by international logistics operators. Customers can receive their orders in 270 partner pickup points in Estonia, 210 in Latvia and 300 in Lithuania, as well as by courier delivery to the home or office if the pickup point is far from the client. Delivery to pick-up points takes 8 - 10 days and costs 7€. The cost of express courier delivery depends on the number of items in the cart, the minimum price - 20 €, delivery time 2 - 4 working days. For more details on the terms of delivery orders can be found in the section "Terms of delivery" on the website.

In 2021 the online retailer started sales in 7 new countries: Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the United States, France, Spain and Italy. After launching online stores in the Baltic states, the geography of Wildberries' presence counts 17 countries.

Wildberries