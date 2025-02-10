10 Tips for salary negotiations in the fashion industry

Negotiating a salary in a competitive and specialised sector like fashion can be a challenge. However, it can also be a turning point in your career, whether it’s to advance within a company or to take a new professional direction. Regardless of the position you are aspiring to, proper preparation will make all the difference.

In this article, we share 10 key points to tackle salary negotiations with confidence and professionalism.

AUTHOR: María Fortes, marketing manager at Luxe Talent and project manager at the Retail Academy.

1 - Get informed about the market

Before starting a negotiation, research salary bands for the position you're interested in. You can find reliable data on platforms such as Glassdoor or in industry-specific reports, such as Luxe Talent's Fashion and Luxury Salary Guide.

For example: if you’re applying for a 'visual merchandiser' position, look up the average salary for this role in similar companies and in your location.

2 - Know your worth

Assess your skills, experience, and achievements. If you have specialised and in-demand skills in the fashion industry, such as experience in sustainable design, management of international collections, or advanced proficiency with tools like CLO 3D or Adobe Suite, highlight them.

For example: if you led a project that increased sales by +20 percent, explain how that achievement and your expertise can benefit the company.

3 - Justify your proposal

Present a list of your achievements, successful projects, and references. Relying on concrete data will reinforce your value and show how you can contribute to the company's growth.

For example: "In my last role, I implemented a 'visual merchandising' strategy that increased store traffic by +15 percent in just three months."

4 - Consider benefits beyond salary

In the fashion industry, many companies offer additional perks such as discounts on products, wardrobe allowances, business trips, access to exclusive events, or opportunities for continuous training.

For example: a luxury brand could offer you the chance to attend fashion shows in France or abroad, an experience that would enrich your network and professional development.

5 - Show your passion for the industry

Fashion values commitment. Express your interest not only in the company but also in the sector as a whole to stand out as a candidate who is looking for not just competitive compensation but also professional growth.

For example: if you know the company is focusing on sustainability, mention your interest in contributing to the development of responsible strategies.

6 - Don’t reveal your salary expectations too soon

If possible, let the employer mention a salary range first. This will give you room to adjust your expectations.

For example: if the recruiter asks, "What are your salary expectations?", you could reply: "I am open to discussing a competitive proposal in line with the market and my skills."

7 - Practice the negotiation

Rehearse with a friend or mentor to build confidence.

For example: you could prepare a response to a low offer, such as: "I appreciate the offer, but considering my experience and the results I can bring, I believe a salary in the range of [amount] would be more appropriate."

8 - Avoid comparing yourself to others

Instead of saying, "My colleague earns more," focus on your own merits and the unique value you bring to the company.

For example: "I’ve led teams of up to 15 people on international projects, which allows me to manage complex situations effectively."

9 - Maintain a flexible mindset

If the initial offer doesn’t meet your expectations, explore the possibility of negotiating other aspects, such as bonuses, additional vacation days, or growth prospects.

For example: you could propose an incentive scheme based on objectives or request a salary review after six months.

10 - Show gratitude and professionalism

Regardless of the outcome, always thank the opportunity and maintain a positive attitude.

For example: at the end of the conversation, you could say: "Thank you for taking the time to discuss these terms with me. I’m excited about the possibility of contributing to the success of your team."

Negotiating your salary is an opportunity to demonstrate your knowledge of the industry and your value as a professional. Remember, in fashion, a confident and professional attitude can open as many doors as an impressive portfolio.

ABOUT US: Founded in 2009, Luxe Talent is an international recruitment and training firm specialising in the fashion, luxury, and retail sectors, with offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Braga, Amsterdam, and Munich. With a multicultural team of talent selection experts, Luxe Talent's mission is to advise both companies looking for new profiles and candidates seeking new professional opportunities.