1017-Alyx-9SM to refocus on womenswear and DTC, plans PFW return

Coming into its 10th anniversary year, 1017-Alyx-9SM has shared a number of plans for the future of the company, with a particular focus on a new Parisian base and a refreshed dedication to womenswear.

The label, co-founded by Matthew M. Williams – Givenchy’s former creative director – and Hong Kong entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, will be relocating to Paris ahead of its plans to host menswear and womenswear shows during impending Paris Fashion Weeks. As such, 1017-Alyx-9SM will be returning to the Paris runway to showcase its SS25 menswear collection.

In addition to this, there will be a further refocusing at the brand in the form of a reaffirmed dedication to womenswear, where it found its roots, with a particular emphasis on pursuing collaborations and promoting craftsmanship.

As part of a further expansion, 1017-Alyx-9SM said it would be taking “a new approach to wholesale”, alongside plans to open standalone retail stores in key cities for the brand’s demographics. Here, the design duo will be aiming to more inclusively broaden their range.

It comes as the label looks to “double down” on direct-to-consumer, for which a number of in-person activations and upcoming drops are set to back up this channel.

In a release, the company said: “Embracing the new and exciting possibilities for the brand’s future, Williams and Cheng both share a unified vision of pushing boundaries and making a meaningful impact in the industry.

“They are eager to explore the transformative power of fashion and its potential to bring about positive change.”