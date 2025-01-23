111Skin secures investment from Kim Kardashian’s Skky Partners

Skky Partners, the consumer-focused private equity firm co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons, the former head of consumer at Carlyle Group, has acquired a “significant” minority stake in UK-based skincare brand 111Skin for an undisclosed amount.

The luxury skincare brand was co-founded in 2012 by plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides and his wife Eva to bridge the gap between clinical science and glamour, offering innovative formulations that optimise skin health and deliver targeted results against blemishes, dull skin, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and dark circles under the eyes.

In a statement, 111Skin, named after the address of Dr Alexandrides’ plastic and reconstructive surgery clinic on London’s Harley Street, said that with Skky’s support, it will be able to strengthen its direct-to-consumer business while expanding its customer base in key markets, including North America and Asia, where the brand has seen substantial growth.

111Skin co-founders Eva and Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, next to CEO Vanessa Goddevrind Credits: 111Skin

Vanessa Goddevrind, chief executive officer of 111Skin, said: “The Skky Partners team has tremendous experience working with distinctive, growth-oriented brands. They are passionate champions of our core values and share our drive for excellence.”

On the acquisition, David Brisske, managing director at Skky Partners, added: “Eva, Yannis, Vanessa, and the 111Skin team have created and nurtured a coveted brand with world-class products and a loyal customer base, which fits perfectly with Skky’s strategy.

“111Skin has a strong foundation and significant ongoing potential, and we are honoured to partner with the founders and leadership for the next phase of growth.”

111Skin Reparative collection Credits: 111Skin

111Skin is currently available in Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Liberty, Selfridges and SpaceNK in the UK, as well as in Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Cos Bar, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue in the US. The British brand is also stocked in Sephora, Galeries Lafayette, and Douglas in Europe.

The skincare line offers products for the face, hand and body, with cleansers, moisturisers, serums, and eye masks, as well as supplements. Key products include the brand’s best-selling Repair Serum, formulated to plump and smooth skin, powered by its proprietary NAC Y2 ingredient complex, as well as its cryotherapy-inspired de-puffing sheet masks and a radiance face mist powered by pre- and postbiotics, while its Black Diamond collection offers products designed to restore and renew the complexion.