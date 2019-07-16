13 Sustainability efforts announced in June 2019

- Simone Preuss |
In June, brands, retailers and innovative companies have shown that sustainability is no longer just a buzzword but is becoming an everyday reality. It is heartening to see that many denim companies are looking for environmentally friendly solutions and that brands are setting sustainable goals for themselves. FashionUnited is thrilled to see its list of sustainable efforts grow steadily every month; here are those announced in the month of June alone.
Breakthroughs in denim
American footwear brand Converse is introducing a new line called
"Renew Denim" made from worn denims and recycled materials, aiming to
create millions of products in its Chuck Taylor All Star and Chuck 70
silhouettes using upcycled materials.
Converse to create line of Chuck Taylors made from discarded denim
Italian denim producer Candiani SpA has won the ITMA Sustainable
Innovation Award for its innovative product Candiani Re-Gen, a ‘circular
denim’ fabric created from regenerated and recycled raw materials.
Denim maker Candiani wins ITMA Sustainable Innovation Award
Gap Inc.-owned American clothing and accessories retailer Banana
Republic partnered with Spanish denim mill Tejidos Royo to bring to
market a line of denim through an innovative indigo foam-dyeing technique,
also called the Dry Indigo process that reduces water usage by up to 99
percent.
Banana Republic announces waterless dyed denim for 2020
Las Vegas-based online retailer Zappos has partnered with Cotton
Inc. on the latter's Blue Jeans Go Green program to help consumers recycle
denim. Zappos offers consumers a three-step process to donate unwanted
denim products that are then turned into insulation.
Zappos partners with Cotton Inc's Blue Jeans Go Green program
British fashion and lifestyle brand White Stuff, in partnership
with Saitex, one of the cleanest and most sustainable factories in the
world, will launch a new range of jeans with a conscience for autumn/winter
2019 as part of its strategy to protect the environment. The jeans also
prevents environmental pollution as toxic by-products are used to make
bricks for building projects within the local community.
White Stuff introducing sustainable denim
US denim brand Wrangler is the first company to launch foam-dyed
denim under the name Indigood. In the Dry-Indigo technology, no water is
used and wastewater is virtually eliminated. Compared to traditional
dyeing processes, 60 percent waste will be reduced and less energy
consumed.
Wrangler launches first foam-dyed denim collection
Setting sustainable goals
British luxury brand Burberry added two emissions-based climate
goals to its 2022 responsibility strategy. The first target focuses on
emissions from the company’s direct operations; the second targets the
greenhouse gas emissions from the extended supply chain.
Burberry adds two new emissions targets to sustainability strategy
Austrian fiber producer Lenzing Group aims to achieve zero CO2
emissions by 2050 by investing more than 100 million euros for converting
to renewable energies, new technologies and for the production of its
highly eco-responsible, Tencel-branded lyocell fibers, wanting to offer
consumers textiles with an environmentally responsible footprint.
Lenzing Group to become world’s first carbon neutral fiber producer
American brand Ralph Lauren announced a sustainability pledge
through the initiative Design the Change, and wants to achieve 100 percent
sustainably-sourced key materials by 2025. By 2020, the company wants to
train its design, product development and merchant teams on sustainable,
circular, inclusive and culturally aware designs.
Ralph Lauren announces Design the Change sustainability pledge
US fashion giant Gap Inc. plans to source 100 percent of its
cotton from more sustainable sources by 2025. Gap wants to procure
sustainably grown and sourced cotton and support innovations that protect
natural resources and promotes cleaner, safer communities for families
around the world.
Gap announces plan for 100 percent sustainable cotton
Fibres, fabrics and other cool new stuff
Software platform Teemill makes t-shirts using recycled, natural
materials (not plastics), including the packaging, and every product is
designed to be returned for recycling when it is worn out. The products are
made after the order is placed, so there is no overproduction and therefore
no waste. Teemill provides its platform and technology for free.
How Teemill is making circular fashion stylish and open source
The global sustainability initiative Fashion for Good has
launched a new theme called "Colour", given that synthetic textile dyeing
accounts for 20 percent of global water pollution and is responsible for
countless health and environmental problems associated with 8,000 chemicals
used. Six brands and designers have looked for alternatives to traditional
dyeing processes, which they present in the Good Shop.
Fashion for Good introduces new theme "Colour"
Argentinean industrial designer Silvio Tinello has developed a
material from the waste of yerba mate - a type of holly plant which is used
as a national drink in Argentina - to create sustainable fashion
garments.
Meet the Argentinean designer making fashion from yerba mate
Stay tuned for our update on new sustainable initiatives in the fashion world next month.
Photos: left to right: Tommy Jeans (jacket), Rombaut, Popupshop / credit: Dave Pelham Photography