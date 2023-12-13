14th edition of home trade show HGH India begins today

The 14th edition of HGH India, a bi-annual trade show for home textiles, home décor, furniture, houseware & gifts for the Indian domestic market, was inaugurated today by Sohan Jha, senior director, office of the development commissioner (handicrafts), ministry of textiles.

The trade show, primarily focusing on handlooms and handicrafts is held at India Expo Center, Greater Noida and will go on till 16th December.

Speaking at the inauguration session, Jha said: “More than 60 lakh people are directly or indirectly getting substantial employment opportunities in this sector. Approximately 50,000 Crore worth of handmade products are being exported currently. We are glad that platforms like HGH India fully support India’s heritage.”

Present at the inaugural function were Alessandro Liberatori, Italian trade commissioner & director, ITA, New Delhi and Rahul Gautam, chairman of Sheela Group. India’s leading architects, Sunita Kohli, president, K2 India, Sarbjit Singh, principal designer, Fab Interiors and Jignesh Modi, principal architect, Jignesh Modi & Associates, were present as special guests.

Various pavilions showcase unique handloom and handicraft products

“Consumption of home products will continue to grow at 20 percent per annum at least for the next decade. Going by the current GDP growth of 7 percent, it can only become better after that. With every passing edition, it is overwhelming to witness newer brands and manufacturers exhibiting with HGH India,” added Arun Roongta, managing director, Texzone Information Services.

One of the highlights of HGH India is the Italian Pavilion having five Italian companies showcasing the Italian design excellence ranging from classical and upholstered furniture, coffee makers, glass accessories and fully customizable modular systems.

Exhibitors from the North East having a group of 25 artisans, crafts persons and weavers are showcasing an exquisite variety of well-crafted products by the local artisans and crafts persons with Eri and Muga silk, cane and bamboo.as well as bell metal. These include cushion covers, throws, bed covers, cane & bamboo furniture, storage baskets, figurines, decorative accessories, lamps & decorative lights, bags and a range of kitchenware and tableware products.

Kashmir chamber of commerce & industry pavilion with a group of 10 exhibitors is displaying hand knotted silk & wool rugs and carpets, hand-crafted papier-mâché, crewel work and, wool and silk throws, bed covers, cushion covers and curtains. A variety of walnut wood carved products were also on showcase.

The National Design Centre (NDC) is hosting two pavilions for handloom and handicrafts sectors. 20 exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of handicrafts in metal, wood, marble, ceramic, rugs, bamboo, cane and several other materials, through NDC with the financial support from development commissioner handicrafts, ministry of textiles. Similarly, a hand-woven home textiles range including cushion covers, bed covers, curtains, floor cushions, table linen, tassels etc. is being exhibited by 10 handloom weavers through NDC.

Over 100 new exhibitors including new international exhibitors from Italy and Turkey as well as several first-time exhibitors from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Noida, Panipat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Indore, Baghpat, Bhadohi, Moradabad, Firozabad, Khurja, Jalgaon, the North Eastern States, Chennai, Coimbatore, Karur, Kannur, Kochi, Alappuzha are showcasing decorative made-ups, furnishing fabrics, handicrafts, accent furniture, houseware and gift products.

HGH India to witness expert panel discussions and presentations

HGH India continued its partnership with the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), this time with the Delhi regional chapter.

A programme of presentations and panel discussion has been chalked out in association of IIID on 14th December. Love Choudhary, principal architect, Architect and Design Studio (AND Studio) and Rajeev Agarwal, principal architect, Rajeev Agarwal Architects will share insights on luxury interiors and urban living spaces respectively.

After these presentations, there will be a panel discussion on collaborative approach to design and manufacturing under emerging market dynamics.

The 15th edition of HGH India autumn winter 2024 will take place from July 2 to July 5, 2024 at the Bombay exhibition centre, Mumbai.