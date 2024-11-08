16 percent growth in the US drives a.k.a. Brands Q3 results

Net sales at a.k.a. Brands increased 6.4 percent to 149.9 million dollars in the third quarter and were up 5.2 percent on a constant currency basis. In the US, net sales increased 19.5 percent.

Net loss for the quarter reduced to 5.4 million dollars or 51 cents per share, while adjusted EBITDA rose to 8.2 million dollars.

“I’m proud that we delivered another strong quarter, exceeding top and bottom-line expectations, while further advancing our strategic growth initiatives," said Ciaran Long, interim CEO and chief financial officer.

The company said in a statement that Princess Polly brand opened three stores in San Diego, Scottsdale and Boston during the year to date period. The brand plans to open two more stores in California in the fourth quarter. As previously announced, Princess Polly is expected to open its first store in New York City early next year.

Based on the success of Petal & Pup on Nordstrom.com, the company has expanded partnership to feature Petal & Pup in 40 Nordstrom stores in the fourth quarter.

For the full fiscal year, the company now expects net sales between 567 million dollars and 572 million dollars and adjusted EBITDA between 22 million dollars and 23 million dollars.