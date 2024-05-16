17 European consumer organisations file complaint against Temu

Chinese e-tailer Temu is under a magnifying glass. 17 European consumer organisations have filed complaints against the fast fashion and lifestyle retailer with their national regulators, according to a report by the Dutch Consumers' Association and the Belgian Testaankoop. The organisations claimed that Temu withholds crucial information and uses dark patterns on its platform to influence consumers.

The group believes Temu does not comply with new European legislation. For example, Temu does not sufficiently inform consumers about who the sellers are on the platform and it is not clear how safe the products are. It is also not clear on the basis of which criteria consumers are shown products.

The Consumers' Association noted that Temu uses dark patterns, a prohibited technique to influence consumers. When consumers have clicked on a product, they are shown more expensive versions. The association also stated that it is too difficult to cancel an account. According to European regulations, this should be relatively easy to do.

Complaints made to national regulators will eventually be passed on to the regulator in Ireland, where Temu's European headquarters are located.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.