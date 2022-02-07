2022 looks set to be the year of the wedding

2022 looks set to be the year of nuptials and wedding events, as the ‘corona bride’ phase of the pandemic has ended and parties and events can once again be organised.

With tens of thousands of weddings postponed during lockdowns, the wedding market is in full swing, with 2,47 million weddings planned in the U.S. this year. The average spend for a couple is 24,300 dollars, which includes the dress and attire, planning, entertainment, florist, venue and official segments.

20 percent of 2021 weddings have been rescheduled to 2022, with many businesses reporting the second half of the year to be the most busy. Figures from the Wedding Report show many couples while planning to go ‘all out’ are still favouring smaller events. 15 percent of couples say they are cutting guests counts by as much as 27 percent and budgets by 28 percent.

Wedding events are expected to rise 2.1 percent in 2022, with the total U.S. market worth 78bn dollars. Last year saw a spike in virtual weddings, which cost an average of 3,000 dollars. The American wedding industry remains the world’s largest, with around 377,045 businesses working in the sector, employing over 1 million people.

With 87 percent of engagement rings being diamond rings, the opportunity for jewellers begin at the time of engagement. While weddings are pricey at all levels, the average cost of a wedding in the UAE is a whopping 185,000 dollars by comparison. The most affordable place in the world to get married is in Mauritius, where the average cost is 533 dollars per wedding. Flights not included.