25 consumer organisations file complaint against Shein over misleading practices

Twenty-five European consumer organisations have lodged a joint complaint against Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein, accusing the company of misleading consumers and promoting overconsumption through manipulative design elements on its website and mobile app.

The complaint, addressed to European regulators, alleges that Shein employs so-called ‘dark patterns’—techniques designed to subconsciously influence consumer behaviour. These include fake discounts, countdown timers, misleading low-stock alerts and endless scrolling features. Emotional triggers and peer pressure are also said to be used, such as fake reviews or notifications suggesting that a product is nearly sold out.

“Shein deliberately designed its site and app to be addictive, aimed at impulse purchases and overconsumption. This isn’t harmless marketing, but a deliberate aggressive strategy that misleads consumers,” said Sandra Molenaar, director of Dutch consumer group Consumentenbond, in a press release. “These practices are not only unfair, but also harmful to consumers and the environment. That is why we are taking action and increasing the pressure on Shein.”

The complaint follows earlier investigations by European regulators, which in early 2025 uncovered several violations of consumer protection law at Shein. The latest action was coordinated by BEUC (the European Consumer Organisation), which submitted the complaint to the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network.

Consumer organisations behind the complaint stress that Shein is not an isolated case. Other fast-fashion platforms reportedly use similar manipulative tactics, prompting calls for broader investigation across the sector.

The joint action underscores growing scrutiny of online sales practices in the fast-fashion industry and intensifies pressure on authorities to take regulatory measures against digital manipulation.

Shein responded via a written statement, ‘It would add value to European consumers if BEUC were to meet with us to explain our activities and address any issues in an open and transparent manner. Unfortunately, they have chosen to turn down each of our numerous requests for a meeting in recent years. We are already working constructively with national consumer authorities and the EU Commission to demonstrate our commitment to European laws and regulations, and we continue to monitor this process to address any concerns. We would be happy to engage with the BEUC in a similar manner, should they decide to grant our request for a meeting. This lack of willingness to engage in dialogue is very disappointing, especially in light of Shein's growing popularity among European consumers, who appreciate the value, choice and affordability we offer at a time of increasing focus on household spending.’