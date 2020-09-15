26 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in August 2020

The fashion industry's sustainability efforts continued this month with a vengeance - 26 such initiatives were announced in August 2020 alone. Cooperations between brands were in fashion but also those industry-wide or even industry-transcending ones that are concerned with guidelines and standards. At brand and retail level, more sustainable collections are going strong as well as operating in a more responsible, efficient and sustainable way. Yarn innovations were big this month too, along with new clothing rental initiatives.

Cooperations & Projects

Fashion Positive launches first ever circular materials guidelines

Photo: Fashion Positive Facebook

Fashion Positive, a nonprofit initiative for circular fashion, has launched its first-ever Circular Materials Guidelines to align the fashion industry on what circular fibres are, and how their design can make them equipped for a circular economy. Fashion Positive has created the Circular Materials Guidelines in close collaboration with industry stakeholders, to provide safer and cleaner ways to produce fashion.

Stella McCartney partners with Thélios for eyewear collections

Photo: Stella McCartney/Thélios

British designer Stella McCartney has signed a long-term partnership with Thélios, the eyewear division of LVMH, to create sustainable eyewear collections starting with the spring/summer 2021 season. The first collection will debut in November 2020 and will offer consumers eyewear products made of alternative raw materials, as part of Stella McCartney’s commitment to sustainable fashion.

H&M has announced a collaboration with luxury Italian brand, Giuliva Heritage, launching next month. The collection is made from more sustainably sourced materials using recycled fabrics throughout and comes as both brands take steps towards circularity.

Fashion Brands & Retailers

Skopes launches suit collections made with recycled plastic bottles

Photo: Skopes

British tailoring brand Skopes has launched its first sustainably-sourced suit collection made using plastic bottles. The suits, in the Leed-based brand’s Morelli, Pepe and Gambino ranges, are each made using at least 45 recycled plastic bottles. Skopes linked up with UK-based sustainable clothing manufacturer Lyfcycle to develop the new collection. Other features include linings and woven labels made from recycled bottle tops, while paper hang tags are made from 100 percent recycled FSC-certified paper. Customers can scan QR codes on the tags to see how and where the suits were made.

Save the Duck embraces animal-free quilted jacket

Photo: Save the Duck

The ever popular quilted down jacket is a category staple for many fashion brands, but alternatives to using feathers have not yet been fully embraced by luxury companies. Save the Duck, the first Italian fashion house to be certified as a B Corp, aims to create a product that is animal, human and environmentally friendly. Since 2014, Save the Duck has asked its suppliers to adhere to the social compliance of Amfori BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) and require its suppliers of raw materials to provide Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certification.

Photo: Wolf + Rose

Sustainable fashion house Prophetik by Jeff Garner has launched an eco-intimates label called Wolf + Rose, which offers a “green range” of intimates for men and women. Garner, alongside his creative team, Olivia Corwin the chief sustainability officer and Matt Shubin, ambassador of ethos, have designed and developed Wolf + Rose, with all the products made from plant-based fibres and dyes.

Selfridges to launch first designer rental collection

Photo: Selfridges

Selfridges has partnered with Hurr Collective to launch its first ever designer fashion rental collection. There are over 100 pieces in the collection from more than 40 brands and rentals will be available for 4, 8, 10 or 20 days, at discounted prices from the designer’s recommended retail price (RRP).

Amazon introduces 1,800 electric vehicles to its delivery service

Photo: Business Wire

Amazon has announced it is introducing 1,800 electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Vans to its delivery service in Europe. Mercedes will be producing the eSprinter and the eVito models for Amazon which will save thousands of metric tonnes of carbon dioxide, the company said. The electric vehicles will be ready to deliver goods to consumers in 2020.

Tommy Hilfiger has announced the ‘Make it Possible’ program powered by the PVH Corp’s Forward Fashion strategy, as part of its approach to becoming a more sustainable organisation that “wastes nothing and welcomes all”. Initially, Tommy Hilfiger aims to accomplish 24 targets towards becoming a more circular and inclusive organisation by 2030. The four main pillars of the program are ‘Circle Round’, which is to create fully sustainable products, ‘Everyone Welcome’, which is to be completely accessible to all people, ‘Made for Life’, which is to operate with care in areas of production affected by climate change ‘Opportunity for All’, which is to create opportunity for all employees of Tommy Hilfiger.

Fewer collections, longer lasting creations - rarely before did the future of slow fashion look so realistic. Swedish slow fashion label Asket focuses on an ascetic lifestyle; less is more. This is why the Stockholm-based brand has been concentrating on timeless basics and only one permanent collection since its founding days in 2015. FashionUnited spoke with Asket co-founder August Bard-Bringéus about managing a transparent supply chain, the effects of the corona crisis and possibly offering clothes for women soon.

Companies, Education, Fairs & Awards

Cambridge University launches free fashion tech innovation programme

Photo: Pexels

The University of Cambridge’s Institute for Sustainability Leadership is calling on fashion start-ups and entrepreneurs based in England to apply for its ‘Innovators for Sustainable Fashion’ free accelerator programme. The six-week virtual accelerator programme, which will take 2-3 hours per week, has been designed to bring together a select cohort of innovators to help fast track their sustainability solutions, with expert contributors from the United Nations, the University of Cambridge and experts from the fashion, investment and tech sectors.

Nylstar launches Meryl recycled yarns using Invista

Photo: Nylstar

European textile company Nylstar has introduced the new Meryl yarn, made by Invista, as part of the global strategy to provide circular economy solutions to the textile industry. Meryl yarn contains more than 50 percent of recycled content. Invista sources post-industrial nylon 6.6 material from its plant in Kingston, Canada, where fibres for airbags and carpets are produced.