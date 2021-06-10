28 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in May 2021

Continuing from April, there were sustainable efforts galore in May too. Now, even rivaling brands like Adidas and Allbirds shake hands when it comes to circular innovations that are best tackled together. Brands and retailers continue offering consumers more sustainable choices and it is heartening to see that young designers have more choices too when it comes to finding sustainable fashion courses or information about being more environmentally conscious. Last but not least, the number of podcasts on the subjects also rose with listeners being spoiled for choice. This month, FashionUnited is highlighting 28 sustainable initiatives that were presented in May 2021.

Collaborations & Projects

Photo: LVMH and UNESCO

LVMH and UNESCO MAB (Man and Biosphere) recently announced the launch of a joint project to combat deforestation in the Amazon, which is a major threat to the region’s precious ecosystems.The initiative is part of the Group’s own program LIFE 360 (LVMH Initiatives For the Environment), through which it is committed to contributing to the rehabilitation of five million hectares of habitat for flora and fauna across the world and to limiting the environmental impact of its activities.

Photos: Kust

Polish underwear label Kust has launched a sustainable swimwear collection made using recycled materials. The premium menswear brand has made the collection using Econyl, a recycled nylon made from regenerated fishing nets and other waste found in the ocean.

Photo: Adidas/Allbirds

Rival sportswear brands Adidas and Allbirds have unveiled the first product from their collaboration, Futurecraft.Footprint - a low carbon running shoe. The sportswear companies have partnered up and shared proprietary technologies and material innovations, as part of both companies goals to reimagine a lower-emission design process and make a performance running shoe with no carbon footprint.

Photo: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

H&M has launched the first version of the Higg Index Sustainability Profile across its online stores in Europe and the US, sharing performance scores on the environmental impact of materials used to create its products.

Photo: Asket

Swedish slow fashion brand Asket has opened its first physical store in Stockholm on Saturday, 22nd May 2021. Launched in 2015 as an online-only D2C brand, Asket has used its online presence to spearhead transparency and accountability and now wants to bring this same approach to physical retail.

