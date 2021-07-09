30 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in June 2021
Partnerships were in this month with fashion groups joining environmental organisations and brands collaborating with celebrities and retailers. Innovations are also key with sneakers made of coffee grounds, for example. The industry is also trying to use less water, be it for the production and care of clothes. This month, FashionUnited is highlighting 30 sustainable initiatives that were presented in June 2021.
Collaborations & Projects
LVMH to recycle textiles in partnership with weturn
LVMH has solidified a partnership between several of its fashion maisons and weturn, a company that offers an innovative recycling chain dedicated to unsold textiles from major fashion houses.Founded in 2020, weturn is the first recycling chain dedicated to unsold textiles, rolls of fabric and offcuts from major fashion houses, which are all protected by intellectual property. The company then transforms them into new quality yarns and fabrics that are 100 percent traceable and European-made. Read more… Related news:
E-tailer Mytheresa teams up with Vestiaire Collective for resale service
Brands & Retailers
Stella McCartney launches most sustainable collection to date<small>Photos: Stella McCartney</small> British fashion brand Stella McCartney has launched its Autumn 2021 collection - the most sustainable yet, alongside a new campaign. The ‘Our time has come’ campaign features a fantasy of animals rewilding London, living freely among humans while donning sustainable luxury pieces. The campaign is also narrated as a tongue-in-cheek documentary by British comedian David Walliams. The energetic collection is crafted with 80 percent environmentally friendly materials, meaning it is the brand’s most sustainable collection to date. Read more… Related news:
Rens offers first sneakers made from coffee grounds<small>Photo: Rens </small> In search of cool, sustainable brands, FashionUnited stumbled across Rens, a Finnish athleisure brand that makes the world’s first sneaker from coffee grounds and recycled plastic. The Helsinki-based brand even won the 2021 Reddot Award for Outstanding Product Design for its innovation. Read more… Related news:
Lee Jeans announces new water-saving dye technique<small>Photo: Lee Jeans </small> Lee Jeans has announced a new water-saving dye technique called ‘Crystal Clear’ as part of its efforts to use lower impact dye processes across its ranges.The Kontoor Brands-owned label said the new technique “drastically” reduces the amount of chemicals needed to dye denim, making it easier to recycle the water from the dye process. Read more… Related news:
Sustainable Swedish brand Asket steps into womenswear<small>Photo: Asket </small> Sustainable Swedish brand Asket is branching out from its menswear roots with the launch of its first womenswear collection this summer. The six-year-old brand, which sells timeless menswear staples and encourages shoppers to have “smaller but better wardrobes”, announced Thursday it will begin by introducing six garments as part of a new permanent collection for women, which has been 24 months in the making. Read more… Related news:
Global Fashion Group goes carbon neutral<small>Photo: Global Fashion Group</small> Online fashion retailer Global Fashion Group (GFG) has announced it has gone carbon neutral across its operations and outbound deliveries. The company said it achieved this by offsetting the emissions it generates by purchasing carbon credits from certified renewable energy projects located in China, India and Brazil where its operations and own-brand suppliers are based. Read more… Related news:
Companies, Education, Events & Awards
Fashion for Good announces first recipient of the Good Fashion Fund<small>Photo: Good Fashion Fund</small> Amsterdam-based sustainable fashion initiative Fashion for Good has announced the first beneficiary of the Good Fashion Fund, which aims to drive sustainable manufacturing practices. Indian manufacturer Pratibha Syntex Limited, which supplies textiles and garments to fashion giants like C&A, H&M, Patagonia and Zara, has received the 4.5 million dollar, long-term loan. Read more Related news:
