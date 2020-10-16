32 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in September 2020

In September, the fashion industry’s efforts in the areas of sustainability, resale and recycling continued. Brands and retailers have accepted the challenge to produce greener, more sustainable and resourceful products, campaigns and ways of operating. As far as cooperations are concerned, industry leaders and brands remain interested and join forces for innovative projects. FashionUnited found 32 sustainable initiatives, which were announced in the month of September alone.

Cooperations & Projects

##Bestseller and Spinnova have partnered in a long-term sustainability journey

Bestseller and Spinnova are going to work together in a joint development phase to investigate which commercial products in Bestseller’s range of brands such as Vero Moda, Vila and Selected would suit Spinnova’s sustainable fibre. Spinnova is now working towards commercial scaleup with a number of brand owners, its fibre is made up of wood and waste without any harmful chemicals.

Photo: Kenzo

Clothing brand Kenzo, has partnered up with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) until 2022, to double the number of tigers in the wild by 2020, which is the next Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac calendar. Kenzo has created a capsule collection in homage to the tiger, which ranges from t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatshirt dresses, all made from 100 percent organic cotton and is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

Gap Inc. is developing a new Preferred Fiber Toolkit - a resource to help the apparel industry achieve sustainability goals. Created in partnership with global nonprofit Textile Exchange, the new tool is designed for use by sourcing and design teams to inform companies on meeting their sustainability goals. The Toolkit will be publicly available to help create healthier communities while better protecting the planet.

Photo: Sanuk

Footwear brand, Sanuk, has announced an exclusive capsule collection with wetsuit brand, Kassia+Surf, founded by Kasia Meador. The collection features sustainable materials such as hemp blend uppers and straps made from recycled plastic bottles and Meador’s signature psychedelic design to recreate Sanuk’s bestselling women’s styles, the Pair O Dice and Yoga Sling 3.

Photo: Rent the Runway

ThredUp has taken its goal of building a circular fashion economy to the next level, with a new partnership to sell pre-rented clothing. The secondhand retailer and Rent The Runway have announced a new partnership that will entail ThredUp selling retired items from the rental closet. Called “Revive by Rent The Runway,” the collaboration will “fight fashion waste and quadruple the lifespan of dresses,” according to a ThredUp blog post. Previously rented designer clothing and accessories will be exclusively available for purchase via ThredUp’s ecommerce site.

Brands & Retailers

Photo: Wrangler

Wrangler is celebrating the benefits of regeneratively grown cotton through a new jean it plans to develop. The denim brand is seeking new cotton farmers with whom to partner, specifically those who can demonstrate and document soil-carbon and biodiversity improvements. The new jean will be introduced as part of The Jeans Redesign project from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The project is made up of over 50 denim brands who follow the principles of circular economy for positive impacts on the environment, society and the health of those working in its industry.

Photo: Adidas

German sportswear retailer Adidas has launched a new vegan and 100 percent sustainable pair of sneakers, the Clean Classics. The collection includes the Superstar, Stan Smith, Continental 80 and Supercourt styles, all of which are remade for 2020 with Adidas’ new pledge of commitment to ending plastic waste. The design comes from the iconic white leather sports shoe, however, there is stylistic text on the shoe stating: this shoe alone will not save the planet. Pops of colour can be seen on the laces and the speckled effect on the sole which is caused by the composite nature.

Photo: Pronovias Group

Pronovias Group is taking the next step towards sustainability within the company. The bridal fashion group is launching the first line of dresses sustainably made: #WeDoEco. The initiative is part of Pronovias Group’s goal to elevate the bridal industry to a better standard.

Photo: Asos

Online fashion retailer Asos has launched its first circular collection, featuring trend-led and fashion-forward styles across clothing and accessories, which have all been designed and made to meet “industry-leading circularity principles, with no compromise on product or price”. The circular fashion collection marks the first following its collaboration with Centre for Sustainable Fashion and features 29 trend-led styles that have all been designed under its new bespoke design principle including zero-waste, durability and recycled input.

Photo: Uniqlo

Uniqlo has launched an initiative, Re.Uniqlo, to encourage customers to give new life to clothes they no longer wear. The Re.Uniqlo project was started in Japan a year ago, which collects already worn out items from customers in order to recycle them. Starting 24 September, customers who bring their used clothing into stores to donate or recycle, will receive a store voucher.

Photo: Asket

Swedish Menswear brand Asket is introducing a new kind of receipt, which goes beyond the traditional itemised cash receipt, it will instead use it to break down and share the true environmental impact of a garment’s creation. The ‘Impact Receipt’ will showcase the impact of every garment in their permanent collection, highlighting CO2 emitted, the amount water required and energy consumed for their garments’ creation.

Photo: Cos

London-based brand Cos has launched a new platform for second-hand clothes in what it describes as its latest step towards becoming “fully circular and renewable”. Through its aptly named ‘Resell’ platform,The H&M-owned brand will allow customers to buy and sell Cos clothing, offering them the opportunity to “re-invent their wardrobe in a considered and sustainable way”.

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger has announced its AW20 global campaign, ‘Moving Forward Together’. This campaign aims to connect with consumers through activations to “unite and inspire”, as well as to build on Tommy’s ongoing commitment to create fashion that ’Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All’. Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement: “When facing extraordinary social and economic challenges, standing together is our strongest way forward. Every challenge is an opportunity.”

Photo: Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer’s recycling scheme, ‘Shwopping’, in partnership with Oxfam returns 1 October. Customers can donate unwanted clothes, shoes, bras, and accessories of any brand or condition in nearly 290 Marks & Spencer stores. All items donated will either be resold in one of Oxfam’s shops or online, to be reused by its social enterprise in Senegal or to be recycled into new materials, which are used by businesses such as Marks & Spencer’s mattress filling.

Companies, Education, Fairs & Awards

Photo: Redress

Redress, the environmental charity working to reduce fashion’s waste, has named menswear designer Le Ngoc Ha Thu from Vietnam and womenswear designer Juliana Garcia Bello of Argentina as winners of the Redress Design Awards 2020. The largest sustainable fashion design competition, now in its 10th year, challenged fashion designers to showcase sustainable, innovative and textile waste-reducing designs for a post-Covid-19 fashion world.

