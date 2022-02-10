35 Brands join Canopy’s Pack4Good initiative

Environmental organisation Canopy has unveiled the names of 35 established brands joining in its Pack4Good initiative, which addresses the growing forest footprint of paper packaging.

Zalando, Mango, Ba&sh and Ardene are among the big retailers that have announced their commitment to the initiative, alongside three producers and two innovators that add to its growing global round-up.

The organisation is calling on these companies to restructure their packaging supply chains to protect forests, stating that currently three billion trees are cut down every year to produce paper packaging.

Its number of partners now stands at 317, with each expressing their commitment to Pack4Good’s goals which are to be achieved by the end of 2022. These include producing packaging free of ancient and endangered forests, reducing material use, maximising recycled Next Generation fibres and utilising FSC-certified wood.

“The companies joining Pack4Good are demonstrating the type of ‘out-of-the-box’ leadership we need to see across the board - innovative thinking to transform unsustainable paper packaging supply chains, scale-up solutions and save forests,” said Canopy’s campaigns director, Tamara Stark, in a release. “I’m excited to see progressive business leaders taking action to move these groundbreaking solutions from the margins to the mainstream.”