40 Esprit stores to shutter in Germany

Around 40 Esprit shops are to close in Germany, a move that comes just days after the bankruptcy of fashion brand's Swiss arm was announced.

At stake are some 40 Esprit stores overseen by franchise operator PTH Group. Esprit has reportedly terminated its contract with the German company, local news outlet Rheinische Post reported citing sources familiar with the situation. The group, based in Bischofswerda near Bautzen (Germany), now wants to use the retail space for other purposes.

This has already impacted a location at Düsseldorf train station, where brands such as Vila, Only, Jack & Jones, Selected Homme and Street One are offered at the Catches shop, formerly Esprit and also operated by the PTH Group. Esprit products can also be found at discounted prices in the associated online shop Catches Outlet.

Besides Düsseldorf, there are currently more than 10 Catches shops, including in the main train stations in Berlin and Essen and in the Rathaus-Center shopping centre in Berlin-Pankow and the Kornmarkt-Center in Bautzen.

Founded in 2001, PTH Group operates a total of about 115 shops in Germany and the Czech Republic. Besides Esprit, it is also a franchisee of brands such as Calvin Klein, G-Star, Levi's, Marc O'Polo, More & More and Tommy Hilfiger. The company further runs more than 20 German Tom Tailor shops.