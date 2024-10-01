‘47 to create headwear and knits range for New Balance

Sports lifestyle brand ‘47 has announced its first multi-year licensing agreement with New Balance.

As a part of the agreement, ’47 will produce lifestyle and performance headwear and knits for New Balance. The new designs, co-created by both brands, will launch in two drops, one on October 1, 2024 and one in early 2025.

Commenting on the development, ’47 head Dominic Farrell said in a release: “New Balance, with its robust success and innovations across the global market, shares our vision of sports apparel as a lifestyle expression. We’re thrilled to join with them to create premium products and experiences for our customers worldwide.”

The company said that the initial launch will include five styles, each offering five seasonal colour stories that tie directly into NB apparel and footwear, with certain colours that will be sold exclusively on 47brand.com. Each hat is crafted with premium materials, from 50/50 wool, wool and suede, and a moisture wicking nylon to elevate the running experience.

An expanded collection in the winter of 2025 will offer an additional five new styles as well as seven carryover styles from the October drop.

The company added that as part of the 2024 New Balance holiday campaign, Emmy-award winning actor, producer, and New Balance ambassador Storm Reid will be wearing a selection of the latest hats from the brand’s newly released ’47 assortment.

The new products will be sold globally in the wholesale market, at New Balance retail locations, and on both brands’ websites with prices starting at 45 dollars.