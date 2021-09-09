53 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in August 2021
August 2021 was a very strong month in terms of sustainability initiatives of the fashion industry - there were collaborations galore, for example by Nike and Newlight Technologies or Heron Preston with Mercedes Benz or fashion weeks cooperating. Mending and upcycling is in, with brands and service providers offering repair services for clothes. Resale continues its boom and more platforms are being offered regularly. FashionUnited is highlighting three sustainable kidswear, menswear, womenswear and accessories labels this month and found intriguing answers to questions like ‘How tote bags are killing the planet’ and what are the best countries for sustainable shopping. Read on for our most sustainable month to-date with more than 50 initiatives.
Collaborations & Projects
Spinnova teams up with outdoor brand The North Face
Photo: The North Face
- Lee Jeans joins forces with Artistic Milliners on sustainable denim
- Swiminista x Christian Lacroix launches sustainable, elegant swimwear collection
- Nike partners with Newlight Technologies to explore use of AirCarbon
Heron Preston collaborates with Mercedes-Benz on Airbag concept collectionPhoto: Mercedes-Benz by Thibaut Grevet
- Taylor Stitch teams up with Atelier and Repairs on upcycled collection
- Copenhagen Fashion Week teams up with Norwegian fashion industry
Bestseller invests in three sustainable start-upsPhoto: Bestseller, Fashion FWD
Danish retailer Bestseller and its investment platform Invest FWD have announced they will be working with three new sustainable start-ups. Innovators include Circular Systems, Nature Coatings and Evrnu, all of which were selected for their potential to change the industry and contribute to a more circular clothing cycle. The investments are part of Bestseller’s progress in reaching its mission of becoming a ‘climate positive’ and ‘fair for all’ retailer. Read more…
- CFDA and Ugg partner to launch Materials Hub platform
- Teatum Jones launches ‘Zero Waste’ initiative with Liberty fabrics
- Lululemon partners with sustainable innovator to produce bio-nylon products
Brands & Retailers
Three sustainable kidswear brands to keep an eye onPhotos: Töastie KidsFrom functional outerwear to ethically sourced gifts, these three kidswear brands have a sustainable and eco-conscious approach that’s worth keeping an eye on.
- Three sustainable womenswear brands to keep an eye on
- Three sustainable menswear brands to keep an eye on
- Three sustainable accessories brands to keep an eye on
- Copenhagen Fashion Week: 3 Emerging Designers to Watch
- Polo Ralph Lauren celebrates return of US Open with sustainable uniform
- Ventile reports “unprecedented” growth in sales of Eco range
- Never out of stock: Why permanent collections are ideal for sustainable denim label Mud Jeans
- Designer Bonnie Young discusses decision to only use deadstock
Puma launches eco-friendly capsule collectionPhoto: Puma
Sport’s brand Puma has launched a new ‘Down to Earth’ capsule collection inspired by eco-friendly practices, with apparel and footwear created using recycled materials. The “do good, look good” capsule features apparel pieces that are clean and minimal with fun, playful graphics, created with at least 30 percent recycled cotton. While the footwear designs feature at least 20 percent recycled materials at the upper and bear the legend “respect mother earth”. Read more…
- Vans unveil new Eco Theory collection
- Sneaker store Afew launches first own sustainable sneaker
- Sustainable sneakers are shaking up the footwear market
Sustainable fashion marketplace Dayrize launchesPhoto: Dayrize
- Urban Outfitters to launch resale platform, Nuuly Thrift
- Fashion giant H&M to launch resell platform in Canada next month
- Harvey Nichols partners with Reflaunt on luxury resale service
Cucumber Clothing launches loan-to-own schemePhoto: Cucumber Clothing
Sustainable British fashion brand Cucumber Clothing is launching a loan-to-own initiative to increase the circularity of its pieces and reduce waste. The new loan-to-own scheme allows consumers to rent pieces from the Cucumber collection for up to two months before they will be given the option to buy the item in full or return it. Pieces available to loan include the brand’s shirred track pants, strappy top with built-in bra, jumpsuit, and ribbed tie-top in a range of colours, such as navy, fawn and raspberry. Each of the items is made using technical 37.5 volcanic mineral fabric, designed to keep you cool and fresh, while also being buttery soft to the touch. Read more…
- Dress The Population teams up with CaaStle for rental service
- The Restory launches aftercare for clothing
- Whering app expands into care, repair, and donation
- Two UK charities host Repair Cafe to incite sustainable buying habits
- Farfetch launches ‘pre-order’ to minimise fashion waste
- Dylon Dyes wants to lower CO2 emissions with new ‘Re-Dye Don’t Re-Buy’ initiative
- Hunter launches sustainability and accountability strategy
Companies, Education, Events & Awards
Red Carpet Green Dress opens 2021 design contestPhoto: Red Carpet Green Dress
Global sustainable design competition Red Carpet Green Dress has opened its 2021 edition in partnership with Tencel and 3D garment design software Clo Virtual Fashion, challenging designers to submit a digitally designed, sustainably produced red carpet-worthy outfit. The international contest, open to talented designers over the age of 21, aims to kickstart the career of fashion’s next generation with the winning designs set to be worn by a Red Carpet Green Dress ambassador from the world of fashion and media. The two winners will also receive access to the Red Carpet Green Dress sustainability network, business mentorship and a monetary prize. Read more
- Kering partners with Prospect 100 to launch design competition
- Nikolaj Storm wins Zalando Sustainability Award
- H&M opens applications for Global Change Award 2022
- Vogue Scandinavia wins Red Dot Design Award 2021
- New sustainable denim event GenovaJeans announces September programme
-
- Why cotton tote bags are killing the planet too
- Sustainability expert Jasmien Wynants: “More legislation is required in order to change the industry”
- These are the best countries for sustainable shopping
- 10 figures that illustrate the 2021 resale fashion market
- Gucci is the most bought and sold luxury brand in 2021, according to TheRealReal
- Trove, the resale provider for Levi’s, Lululemon, Patagonia, raises 77.5 million dollars
- 34 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in July 2021