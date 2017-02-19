612 League aims at Rs 400 crores turnover

612 League crossed a turnover of Rs 100 crores in 2016. Now its targeting a turnover of Rs 400 crores in the next five years. The junior wear brand, launched in 2009, is known for a strong, differentiated product range and a wide market presence. The brand offers a complete range of trendy, high quality, affordable and comfortable apparel for boys and girls, in knits and woven, for both summer and winter. It caters to the age group six months to 12 years. 612 League is probably the first Indian clothing brand focusing on pre-teen children. At the core of 612 League is the belief that a tween, that is, a child who is not yet a teenager, is aware of many adult issues and aspires to a teenager lifestyle. There are 460 points of sale across 140 cities in India, which will increase to 800 points of sale. The number of EBOs will be increased to 200. Right now there are 51 EBOs.

The brand promotes an active lifestyle by offering products with suitable fabrics, and strictly adhering to quality where every button, zip and other accessory undergoes stringent tests to ensure that the products remain hassle free for a long time.

The products have been extended to different age groups — a baby range for infants and toddlers, Candy Pop, which is party wear for girls, Spring Soul, which is Indian ethnic wear, and Fearless, a separate high fashion range for teenage girls. Going forward, 612 League will expand its apparel portfolio by launching innerwear, sleepwear, shoes and accessories.