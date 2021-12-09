  • Home
63 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in November 2021

By Simone Preuss

1 hour ago

Image: YY Nation

    November was characterised by important events like COP26 but there were also collaboration initiatives galore: between brands, between brands and material innovators, between brands and platforms and many more - the sky seemed the limit this month. Resale is still hot as many new ventures prove. Read on as FashionUnited highlights 63 sustainable initiatives in November 2021.       

Cooperation & Innovation

 

RGE formalises two partnerships to advance sustainable fashion

 

Image: RGE

  RGE has formalised two partnerships in Singapore aimed at advancing sustainable fashion. The first partnership is with the Textile and Fashion Federation (TaFF). The strategic partnership is set to last 3 years, and will advocate for sustainable industry practices in Singapore and the regions around it. The partnership looks to do so through education, programme implementation and research. The second is a five year collaboration with Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, which will research innovation in textile recycling technology throughout the duration of the partnership.       Read more  

 

